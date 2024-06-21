Yung Joc on Wife Threatening Divorce Over Cheating Rumors: 'I Couldn’t Even Sleep Last Night'

He addressed the controversy on his radio show, confirming that the woman in the video wasn’t his wife. “I couldn’t even sleep last night,” he said.

He continued, “I woke my wife up and said, ‘Hey, let me [talk to you] before you wake up in the morning and see any of this.’” He explained that the clip was misleading and that he and this woman were “not cuddled up,” but that an incident had transpired and he was trying to smooth things over between her, Tamar Braxton, and a third person.

Joc then shared a text he received from Robinson, who messaged him and her mom after seeing the footage. “I’m divorcing Jasiel, mom. A blog has accused him of cheating on me so I’m done,” she wrote, according to Joc. “That’s what I’m dealing with in real life," he said.