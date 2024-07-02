Yung Joc Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Supporting Tory Lanez, Calls His Original Statement a 'Little Buffoonish'

But shortly after Meg was a guest on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, where the host apologized for making lewd comments about the Houston native, Joc also showed a change of heart towards her.

In the clip below, Streetz co-host Mz. Shyneka brought up Joc betting against Meg, which Joc briefly tried to stray from.

"Since Shannon Sharpe made his apology to Meg Thee Stallion, I'ma make my apology to Meg Thee Stallion, too. I apologize for not supporting you in your moment and believing in the whole situation with you and Tory Lanez," Joc began. "I still have questions, 'cause I'm human. I think that the moment when I made the bet–although we did it in a fun kinda way–maybe, just maybe, I was out of line for doing that."

He continued, "I lost the bet, and somewhere in there, we may have been a little buffoonish. 'Cause I really made a bet that this man was gon' get off, and he didn't. And I lost my hair. I'm sorry, Meg."

But Joc's co-host, Shawty Shawty, stuck to supporting Lanez, saying at the end of the clip, "Free Tory Lanez."