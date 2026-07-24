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Kyla Pratt Thought She'd Get Fired from 'The Proud Family' Because She Hated Her Voice
Pop Culture

Kyla Pratt Was Convinced Disney Would Fire Her From ‘The Proud Family’ Over Her Voice

The actress reflects on growing up alongside Penny Proud as the Disney+ revival heads into its fourth and final season.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Drake in a black leather jacket at a Toronto Raptors game, surrounded by fans in an arena.
Music

Drake Shares His Thoughts on Sending Voice Notes: 'This Is What Knowing Me is Like'

We all have one friend who loves to send lengthy voice notes, and Drake has an opinion on it, too.

Joe Price108 days ago
Donald Glover in a Dodgers jacket and cap smiles next to a person in a large Yoshi costume at a baseball stadium.
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Jokes He'd Be 'Surprised' If 'Super Mario Galaxy' Yoshi Role Doesn't Earn Oscar Nod

"I don't want to say Daniel Day-Lewisesque, but it's kind of in that range," Glover joked.

Trace William Cowen116 days ago
'The Fairly Oddparents' Voice Actor Jim Ward Dead at 66
Pop Culture

'The Fairly Oddparents' Voice Actor Jim Ward Dead at 66

Ward's best-known voice role was as Doug Dimmadome on 'The Fairly Oddparents.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo226 days ago
Marge Simpson Voice Actor Béatrice Picard Dead at 96
Pop Culture

Marge Simpson Voice Actor Béatrice Picard Dead at 96

Picard voiced the iconic blue-haired cartoon mama on the French dub of 'The Simpsons.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo226 days ago
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Teyana Taylor posing in a brown crop top, showcasing her toned abs, with long, wavy hair, standing in front of stage equipment.
Music

Teyana Taylor to Undergo Emergency Vocal Surgery for Growth on Vocal Cord

The star said doctors found a noncancerous growth on her vocal cord that requires immediate removal.

Alex Ocho353 days ago
A man in a tuxedo on the phone and a woman with a ponytail in a white tank top, both indoors.
Music

Kevin Gates Shocks Bobbi Althoff With Voice Change While Talking to His Mom on the Phone

The rapper knew he had to come correct when speaking to his mother.

Mark Elibert493 days ago
Marsha Ambrosius, Justin Timberlake
Music

Marsha Ambrosius Says Falsetto Outro on Justin Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" Was Actually Her

The singer initially shared a post about her singing the outro in 2020.

Mark Elibert665 days ago
Keith and Miley are pictured
Music

Keith Urban Praises Miley Cyrus’ Voice, Says She 'Sounds Like an Ashtray': 'I Mean That as a Compliment'

Keith says he's "always loved" Miley as a vocalist, noting that "Flowers" is "a bit high" for him to sing.

Trace William Cowen689 days ago
Kim Kardashian with platinum blonde hair, wearing an off-the-shoulder gray cardigan over a silver top, posing in front of foliage
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Considers Her Voice to Be 'Distinct and Annoying'

The 'American Horror Story: Delicate' actress appears in Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series with Chloë Sevigny.

Jose Martinez780 days ago
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Scarlett Johansson stands on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents’ Association event, wearing an elegant off-shoulder gown
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Slams ChatGPT Seemingly Emulating Voice After She Declined: 'Shocked, Angered, and in Disbelief'

The 39-year-old actress says OpenAI debuted a voice assistant that sounds similar to her voice after she walked away from an offer to work with them.

Alex Ocho796 days ago
Music

Oh, So That's What Ye's Wife Bianca Censori Sounds Like

The voice of Kanye West's wife has finally been heard thanks to footage from the 2022 CFS Summit.

Jaelani Turner-Williams849 days ago
Man in denim jacket and layered necklaces poses with a smile at the iHeartRadio event
Music

Shaggy Reveals Where His Singing Voice Originated

Shaggy's time in the U.S. Marines deeply impacted his music career.

tara mahadevan866 days ago
Bad Bunny onstage at the Grammys
Music

Bad Bunny Hit With $40 Million Lawsuit Over Use of Ex-Girlfriend's Voice

The suit centers around Carliz De La Cruz Hernández’s “indistinguishable” contributions to “Pa Ti” and “Dos Mil 16”—where she memorably says “Bad Bunny, baby."

Zach Dionne1223 days ago
Austin Butler on Graham Norton Show
Pop Culture

Austin Butler on People Saying He Still Sounds Like Elvis: ‘Am I Being Phony? Is This Not My Voice?’

During an appearance on the 'Graham Norton Show,' Butler was asked if he's aware of the discourse regarding his voice still sounding like Elvis.

Brad Callas1268 days ago
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DDG talks real voice in youtube vlog
Music

DDG Opens Up About Going Viral for Revealing His Real Voice: 'I Get Insecure About It'

The 25-year-old got vulnerable about the viral reveal in a new video, saying, “I feel like when I talk regular, it’s like I’m more relatable to y’all."

tara mahadevan1334 days ago
Kevin Conroy photographed at Comic Con
Pop Culture

Kevin Conroy, Who Voiced Batman in Beloved Animated Series, Dead at 66

Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman in DC's animated projects for decades, died at 66 years old after a brief battle with cancer. He leaves behind his husband.

tara mahadevan1352 days ago
The logo of the voice assistant Amazon Alexa is shown on the display
Life

Amazon's Alexa May Soon Be Able to Mimic Your Dead Relatives' Voices

Alexa's SVP Rohit Prasad demonstrated the feature during Amazon’s re:MARS conference on Wednesday. Prasad said the goal was to “make the memories last."

Joshua Espinoza1494 days ago

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