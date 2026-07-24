Featured
North West Samples This MySpace-Era Underground Hit From Meg & Dia on Opening Track of Debut EP
Latest Stories
Kyla Pratt Was Convinced Disney Would Fire Her From ‘The Proud Family’ Over Her Voice
The actress reflects on growing up alongside Penny Proud as the Disney+ revival heads into its fourth and final season.
Drake Shares His Thoughts on Sending Voice Notes: 'This Is What Knowing Me is Like'
We all have one friend who loves to send lengthy voice notes, and Drake has an opinion on it, too.
Donald Glover Jokes He'd Be 'Surprised' If 'Super Mario Galaxy' Yoshi Role Doesn't Earn Oscar Nod
"I don't want to say Daniel Day-Lewisesque, but it's kind of in that range," Glover joked.
'The Fairly Oddparents' Voice Actor Jim Ward Dead at 66
Ward's best-known voice role was as Doug Dimmadome on 'The Fairly Oddparents.'
Marge Simpson Voice Actor Béatrice Picard Dead at 96
Picard voiced the iconic blue-haired cartoon mama on the French dub of 'The Simpsons.'
Teyana Taylor to Undergo Emergency Vocal Surgery for Growth on Vocal Cord
The star said doctors found a noncancerous growth on her vocal cord that requires immediate removal.
Kevin Gates Shocks Bobbi Althoff With Voice Change While Talking to His Mom on the Phone
The rapper knew he had to come correct when speaking to his mother.
Marsha Ambrosius Says Falsetto Outro on Justin Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" Was Actually Her
The singer initially shared a post about her singing the outro in 2020.
Keith Urban Praises Miley Cyrus’ Voice, Says She 'Sounds Like an Ashtray': 'I Mean That as a Compliment'
Keith says he's "always loved" Miley as a vocalist, noting that "Flowers" is "a bit high" for him to sing.
Kim Kardashian Considers Her Voice to Be 'Distinct and Annoying'
The 'American Horror Story: Delicate' actress appears in Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series with Chloë Sevigny.
Scarlett Johansson Slams ChatGPT Seemingly Emulating Voice After She Declined: 'Shocked, Angered, and in Disbelief'
The 39-year-old actress says OpenAI debuted a voice assistant that sounds similar to her voice after she walked away from an offer to work with them.
Oh, So That's What Ye's Wife Bianca Censori Sounds Like
The voice of Kanye West's wife has finally been heard thanks to footage from the 2022 CFS Summit.
Shaggy Reveals Where His Singing Voice Originated
Shaggy's time in the U.S. Marines deeply impacted his music career.
Bad Bunny Hit With $40 Million Lawsuit Over Use of Ex-Girlfriend's Voice
The suit centers around Carliz De La Cruz Hernández’s “indistinguishable” contributions to “Pa Ti” and “Dos Mil 16”—where she memorably says “Bad Bunny, baby."
Austin Butler on People Saying He Still Sounds Like Elvis: ‘Am I Being Phony? Is This Not My Voice?’
During an appearance on the 'Graham Norton Show,' Butler was asked if he's aware of the discourse regarding his voice still sounding like Elvis.
DDG Opens Up About Going Viral for Revealing His Real Voice: 'I Get Insecure About It'
The 25-year-old got vulnerable about the viral reveal in a new video, saying, “I feel like when I talk regular, it’s like I’m more relatable to y’all."
Kevin Conroy, Who Voiced Batman in Beloved Animated Series, Dead at 66
Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman in DC's animated projects for decades, died at 66 years old after a brief battle with cancer. He leaves behind his husband.
Amazon's Alexa May Soon Be Able to Mimic Your Dead Relatives' Voices
Alexa's SVP Rohit Prasad demonstrated the feature during Amazon’s re:MARS conference on Wednesday. Prasad said the goal was to “make the memories last."