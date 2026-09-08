Sharine Taylor
Latest Stories
How Jamaican-Canadian Photographer O’shane Howard Is Reframing Diaspora Portraiture
Photographer and director O’shane Howard newest project YAAD is a nod to the culture around music, style and gestures that people of the diaspora.
Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival Finally Makes Its Full COVID-Era Return
After two COVID-dampened years, Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival returns to full strength with Wizkid, Shenseea, and tens of thousands of revelers.
Premiere: Jahvillani Connects With Prince Swanny For New Dancehall Scorcher "First Class Flight"
A big dancehall and Trinibad link-up in St. Ann, Jamaica.
Premiere: Reggae-Soul Singer Etana Blesses Us With Visuals For Her New Song "Bubble"
"When you're done working, when you're done protesting or whatever you do in this time, make time to get together and bubble."
Premiere: Rising Jamaican Artist Royal Blu Denounces All Claims To "Hype" On New Single
He's just trying to live his best life.
Premiere: Kingston Duo FRIDAY NIGHT CRU Call On Tessellated And Amaarae For "Follow My Lead"
If the end of the work week had a sound this would be it.
Premiere: Amindi Blends Her Love Of Music And Cinema On "Love Em Leave Em" With Kari Faux
As heard in the new movie, 'Like A Boss'.
VP Records: The House That Reggae (and Dancehall) Built
2019 not only marks the end of a decade, but also the label’s 40-year commitment to bringing Jamaican music to the world. We caught up with Randy Chin...
Premiere: Tarrus Riley Wraps Up The Year With A Message Of Togetherness On "Just Love"
The video comes ahead of Riley's free "Just Love" concert in Kingston's Emancipation Park this evening.
Premiere: Jamaica's Tessellated Shares His New Discovery In "I Just Learnt Some Jazz Today"
Originally made in 2016, inspired by a Masego's "You Gon Learn Some Jazz", but refixed with Tessellated's touch.
Premiere: Zac Jone$ Delivers A Suave Tipsheet In "Nostaljah (Open Di Garage)"
In his new single, the artist blends the riddims of Jamaica with the lax vibes of L.A.