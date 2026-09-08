Sharine Taylor Portrait

Sharine Taylor

Joined May 2019 | 17 posts
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Latest Stories

yaad image by O’shane Howard

How Jamaican-Canadian Photographer O’shane Howard Is Reframing Diaspora Portraiture

Photographer and director O’shane Howard newest project YAAD is a nod to the culture around music, style and gestures that people of the diaspora.

Sharine Taylor1295 days ago
A crowd of masqueraders parade in the Queen's Park Savannah during Trinidad Carnival in 2017.

Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival Finally Makes Its Full COVID-Era Return

After two COVID-dampened years, Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival returns to full strength with Wizkid, Shenseea, and tens of thousands of revelers.

Sharine Taylor1306 days ago
jahvillani

Premiere: Jahvillani Connects With Prince Swanny For New Dancehall Scorcher "First Class Flight"

A big dancehall and Trinibad link-up in St. Ann, Jamaica.

Sharine Taylor2281 days ago
etana

Premiere: Reggae-Soul Singer Etana Blesses Us With Visuals For Her New Song "Bubble"

"When you're done working, when you're done protesting or whatever you do in this time, make time to get together and bubble."

Sharine Taylor2282 days ago
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royal blu

Premiere: Rising Jamaican Artist Royal Blu Denounces All Claims To "Hype" On New Single

He's just trying to live his best life.

Sharine Taylor2318 days ago
fnc

Premiere: Kingston Duo FRIDAY NIGHT CRU Call On Tessellated And Amaarae For "Follow My Lead"

If the end of the work week had a sound this would be it.

Sharine Taylor2380 days ago
Amindi (credit: Myyughh)

Premiere: Amindi Blends Her Love Of Music And Cinema On "Love Em Leave Em" With Kari Faux

As heard in the new movie, 'Like A Boss'.

Sharine Taylor2445 days ago
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vp records jamaica

VP Records: The House That Reggae (and Dancehall) Built

2019 not only marks the end of a decade, but also the label’s 40-year commitment to bringing Jamaican music to the world. We caught up with Randy Chin...

Sharine Taylor2457 days ago
Tarrus Riley

Premiere: Tarrus Riley Wraps Up The Year With A Message Of Togetherness On "Just Love"

The video comes ahead of Riley's free "Just Love" concert in Kingston's Emancipation Park this evening.

Sharine Taylor2466 days ago
tessellated

Premiere: Jamaica's Tessellated Shares His New Discovery In "I Just Learnt Some Jazz Today"

Originally made in 2016, inspired by a Masego's "You Gon Learn Some Jazz", but refixed with Tessellated's touch.

Sharine Taylor2531 days ago
Krisirie

10 Artists To Watch From Barbados (2019 Edition)

Get to know.

Sharine Taylor2550 days ago
Zac Jones

Premiere: Zac Jone$ Delivers A Suave Tipsheet In "Nostaljah (Open Di Garage)"

In his new single, the artist blends the riddims of Jamaica with the lax vibes of L.A.

Sharine Taylor2559 days ago
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jane

10 Jamaican Artists To Watch (2019 Edition)

Get to know.

Sharine Taylor2696 days ago

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