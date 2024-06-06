Kim Kardashian Considers Her Voice to Be 'Distinct and Annoying'

Kim Kardashian is not a fan of her own voice.

While speaking with Chloë Sevigny for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Kardashian gave an honest assessment of her voice, calling it "distinct and annoying."

"Don't we all find our voices annoying?" Sevigny responded with a smile.

The two were discussing the use of an accent for a character, which 43-year-old Kim said she would be open to trying.

Kim lent her self-proclaimed "distinct and annoying" voice to PAW Patrol: The Movie and the sequel PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which featured the voice acting debut of her daughter North West, 10.

Kardashian played publicist Siobhan Corbyn in the anthology TV series American Horror Story: Delicate. She said her sister Kourtney was among the inspirations for her character, but people were telling her that all they saw in Siobhan was her mother Kris Jenner.

"Well, I guess I had that preparation already, but that was not what I was thinking," she said.

Kim will soon produce and star in an untitled thriller written by Natalie Krinsky, whose previous writing credits include Grey's Anatomy, Gossip Girl, and the 2000 movie The Broken Hearts Gallery. Kardashian is also reuniting with AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy for a TV series in which she will play a divorce attorney.