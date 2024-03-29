Oh, So That's What Ye's Wife Bianca Censori Sounds Like

The voice of Bianca Censori has finally been heard by Kanye West fans.

On Tuesday, a clip of Censori speaking at the 2022 CFS Summit surfaced on Reddit, and some were taken aback by her Australian accent. "I’m an architectural designer from Melbourne, Australia,” Censori said in the video. "I currently reside in Los Angeles and I’m a lead architectural designer at Yeezy."

She added, "In my time there, I've had the pleasure of working with designers like James Turrell, Valera Ojiani, and Vincent van Dyson. My passion for architecture lies in fabrication, conceptualizing the future of built space, and exploring the bridge between the physical and the meta."

Some had snappy remarks about how Censori sounded, including one Redditor who wrote, "It’s wild that this is the first time hearing her voice. I’ve seen more parts of that body [than] I have some people I’ve slept with, but that’s the first I’ve ever heard her talk??"