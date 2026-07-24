The Voice

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A man in a baseball cap holds a smiling young girl at a sports event. Both appear happy and engaged with each other.
Life

Carson Daly Jokes He Doesn’t ‘Speak 13-Year-Old’ When It Comes to Daughter Etta

Daly says Snapchat has become the easiest way to connect with Etta, even if most of their conversations are emojis and 'LOL.'

Helen Storms71 days ago
Queen Latifah Joins 'The Voice' As Season 30 Coach
Pop Culture

Queen Latifah Joins ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Coaching Lineup

The icon joins Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and newcomer Riley Green for Season 30 of NBC’s singing competition this fall.

Bernadette Giacomazzo78 days ago
'The Voice' Alum Dylan Carter Dead at 24 After Car Crash
Pop Culture

‘The Voice’ Alum Dylan Carter Dead at 24 After Car Crash

The singer, realtor, and nonprofit co-founder was remembered by Reba McEntire, local leaders, and fans after his death in Colleton County.

Bernadette Giacomazzo94 days ago
Nicole Kidman Breaks Silence on Keith Urban Divorce: 'I Don't Discuss Out of Respect'
Pop Culture

Nicole Kidman Breaks Silence on Keith Urban Divorce: 'I Don't Discuss Out of Respect'

Nearly 20 years, two daughters, and a very public love story: how Nicole Kidman is handling the Keith Urban divorce while stepping into her next chapter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo141 days ago
'The Voice' Taps Druski as a Commentator
Pop Culture

‘The Voice’ Adds Druski as First-Ever Commentator for Season 29

Druski will break down performances and coaching moves as ‘The Voice’ leans into a sports-style format for its Season 29 'Battle of Champions.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo156 days ago
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'The Voice' Contestant Ifunanya Nwangene Dead at 26 After Snake Bite
Pop Culture

Former ‘The Voice’ Contestant Ifunanya Nwangene Dies at 26 After Snake Bite

The 26-year-old was bitten by a snake while asleep and later died after being taken to a hospital.

Bernadette Giacomazzo178 days ago
Noah Cyrus Follows in Sister Miley's Footsteps with Dolly Parton Tribute on 'The Voice'
Music

Noah Cyrus Follows in Sister Miley's Footsteps With Dolly Parton Tribute on 'The Voice'

The younger Cyrus sister joined Zac Brown on The Voice for a stripped-back performance of 'Butterfly.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo225 days ago
Kid Cudi and Ariana Grande stand on a stage
Music

Watch Kid Cudi Join Ariana Grande for Performance of "Just Look Up" on ‘The Voice’ Finale

The two recently received a Critics Choice Awards nomination for the song, which appears on the soundtrack for the new film 'Don't Look Up.'

Trace William Cowen1688 days ago
motorcycle tire
Pop Culture

Former 'X-Factor' Star Thomas Wells Dead After Freak Accident at Tire Factory

Thomas Wells, who appeared on the talent shows 'X-Factor,' 'America's Got Talent,' died earlier this month in a freak accident at a tire factory.

Brad Callas1706 days ago
ed sheeran bb
Music

Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for Covid-19, Cancels In-Person Performances

The singer announced he's tested positive for Covid-19, but what does that means for his scheduled SNL performance, or album release scheduled for this week?

James R. Sanders1740 days ago
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blake gwen
Music

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Got Married in Oklahoma

The pair tied the knot at Shelton’s Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch on Saturday, several weeks after Stefani shared that her family had thrown her a bridal shower.

Brenton Blanchet1851 days ago
Nick Jonas
Pop Culture

Nick Jonas Hospitalized After Suffering Undisclosed Injury While Filming New Show

Nick Jonas was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance late Saturday night after sustaining an injury while filming a new TV show, as reported by TMZ.

Brad Callas1900 days ago
gwen-stefani-clap-saweetie
Music

Saweetie Links With Gwen Stefani for New "Slow Clap" Song and Video

Vocal heavyweight Gwen Stefani and rap star Saweetie join forces for a remix of the singer's song "Slow Clap" that features an electric new video as well.

Jordan Rose1939 days ago
ariana voice
Music

Ariana Grande Joins ‘The Voice’ as New Coach

The singer announced her new gig on Tuesday via social media, writing that she’ll be appearing on Season 21 of the star-studded talent competition.

Brenton Blanchet1948 days ago
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen Vents as John Legend Surprise-Invites 'Voice' Team for Dinner: ‘I'm Laughing But I’m F*cking Pissed'

The crew behind 'The Voice​'​​​​​​ were invited to John Legend's house for dinner after the finale on Tuesday, but Chrissy Teigen wasn't quite ready for it.

Joe Price2416 days ago
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This is a photo of Melanie Martinez.
Music

'The Voice' Finalist Melanie Martinez Accused of Rape, Denies Claim

In a tweet, Melanie Martinez, a former finalist on 'The Voice,' denies assault claims by Timothy Heller.

Eric Diep3159 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Criticizes Gendered 'Supergirl,' Defends Working With Accused Rapist Woody Allen

Miley Cyrus thinks it's weird 'Supergirl' has a gender attached to it and defends working with accused rapist Woody Allen.

Trace William Cowen3578 days ago

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