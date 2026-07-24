North West Samples This MySpace-Era Underground Hit From Meg & Dia on Opening Track of Debut EP
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Carson Daly Jokes He Doesn’t ‘Speak 13-Year-Old’ When It Comes to Daughter Etta
Daly says Snapchat has become the easiest way to connect with Etta, even if most of their conversations are emojis and 'LOL.'
Queen Latifah Joins ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Coaching Lineup
The icon joins Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and newcomer Riley Green for Season 30 of NBC’s singing competition this fall.
‘The Voice’ Alum Dylan Carter Dead at 24 After Car Crash
The singer, realtor, and nonprofit co-founder was remembered by Reba McEntire, local leaders, and fans after his death in Colleton County.
Nicole Kidman Breaks Silence on Keith Urban Divorce: 'I Don't Discuss Out of Respect'
Nearly 20 years, two daughters, and a very public love story: how Nicole Kidman is handling the Keith Urban divorce while stepping into her next chapter.
‘The Voice’ Adds Druski as First-Ever Commentator for Season 29
Druski will break down performances and coaching moves as ‘The Voice’ leans into a sports-style format for its Season 29 'Battle of Champions.'
Former ‘The Voice’ Contestant Ifunanya Nwangene Dies at 26 After Snake Bite
The 26-year-old was bitten by a snake while asleep and later died after being taken to a hospital.
Noah Cyrus Follows in Sister Miley's Footsteps With Dolly Parton Tribute on 'The Voice'
The younger Cyrus sister joined Zac Brown on The Voice for a stripped-back performance of 'Butterfly.'
Watch Kid Cudi Join Ariana Grande for Performance of "Just Look Up" on ‘The Voice’ Finale
The two recently received a Critics Choice Awards nomination for the song, which appears on the soundtrack for the new film 'Don't Look Up.'
Former 'X-Factor' Star Thomas Wells Dead After Freak Accident at Tire Factory
Thomas Wells, who appeared on the talent shows 'X-Factor,' 'America's Got Talent,' died earlier this month in a freak accident at a tire factory.
Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for Covid-19, Cancels In-Person Performances
The singer announced he's tested positive for Covid-19, but what does that means for his scheduled SNL performance, or album release scheduled for this week?
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Got Married in Oklahoma
The pair tied the knot at Shelton’s Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch on Saturday, several weeks after Stefani shared that her family had thrown her a bridal shower.
Nick Jonas Hospitalized After Suffering Undisclosed Injury While Filming New Show
Nick Jonas was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance late Saturday night after sustaining an injury while filming a new TV show, as reported by TMZ.
Saweetie Links With Gwen Stefani for New "Slow Clap" Song and Video
Vocal heavyweight Gwen Stefani and rap star Saweetie join forces for a remix of the singer's song "Slow Clap" that features an electric new video as well.
Ariana Grande Joins ‘The Voice’ as New Coach
The singer announced her new gig on Tuesday via social media, writing that she’ll be appearing on Season 21 of the star-studded talent competition.
Chrissy Teigen Vents as John Legend Surprise-Invites 'Voice' Team for Dinner: ‘I'm Laughing But I’m F*cking Pissed'
The crew behind 'The Voice' were invited to John Legend's house for dinner after the finale on Tuesday, but Chrissy Teigen wasn't quite ready for it.
'The Voice' Finalist Melanie Martinez Accused of Rape, Denies Claim
In a tweet, Melanie Martinez, a former finalist on 'The Voice,' denies assault claims by Timothy Heller.
Miley Cyrus Criticizes Gendered 'Supergirl,' Defends Working With Accused Rapist Woody Allen
Miley Cyrus thinks it's weird 'Supergirl' has a gender attached to it and defends working with accused rapist Woody Allen.