Shaggy Reveals Where His Singing Voice Originated

Shaggy's talking voice is drastically different from how he sounds on wax.

The Jamaica-born artist recently posted a video where he discussed the origins of his singing accent.

“I got this voice by mocking drill instructors in the military, 'cause in the Marines, the drill instructors would go, 'Yeah, boy, drop and give it 20. Let’s go, boy.' And I would mock him as a form of joking because it motivated your platoon. I just sang that song in that voice because it sounded cool,” he said.