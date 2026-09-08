Michael Arceneaux
Latest Stories
What Did Kim Kardashian Really Hope to Achieve By Meeting With Donald Trump?
Kim's choice to take a meeting with the president to advocate for Alice Marie Johnson isn't nearly as bad as her husband declaring his “love” for Donald Trump. But with Trump's track record on prison reform, maybe her efforts were misguided.
R. Kelly's Streams Are Up, But He's Still Primed to Go Down
After Spotify announced it would pull R. Kelly's music from its promoted playlists, the R&B singer's streams have increased. But that doesn't mean he's off the hook for decades of sexual misconduct and abuse allegations.
The Controversy Around Michelle Wolf Is Everything That’s Wrong With Politics Right Now
The problem is not with her jokes, but with the people who got upset at them.
Cardi B Is Struggling With The Fame She Chased
Belcalis has the fame, money, and fans that she's been courting for years. It's made things more complicated.
But I Don't Want An On The Run Tour 2, Beyoncé
Is it too late to ask Beyoncé to leave Jay Z at home?
Why the White House’s Attack on ESPN’s Jemele Hill Is Terrifyingly Hypocritical
The White House press secretary abused her power in defense of a president with a long history of using Twitter to call others racist.
Kim Kardashian Giving a Pass to Racism Couldn't Have Come at a Worse Time
Kim Kardashian did that thing that white people should never do: tell Black folks how to feel.
From Rick Ross to Tyga to R. Kelly, We Aren't Holding Predatory Men In Music Accountable
July has seen a slate of accusations and comments that show the music industry is as dangerous a place as ever for women.
By Rapping About His Sexuality, Tyler, the Creator Reckons With His Past
Tyler, the Creator has long been accused of homophobia. But lines from his new album could change that narrative.
The Rock May Mean Well, But Celebs Running For Office Will Destroy Us
When celebrities like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson start throwing their hat in the ring, who can save us?
'Moonlight's' Best Kiss Win Was a Step Forward, But Don't Mistake it For True Progress
Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome winning the MTV Movie & TV Award was meaningful, but now it's time to do the real work.
Let French Montana Be a Lesson: Don’t Start Sh*t on Social Media
French Montana's first mistake was searching his name on Twitter.
In His Life and Music, George Michael Couldn't Be Shamed for Being Himself
Remembering the legacy of George Michael, the pop superstar who showed the world what freedom in the public eye could look like
'Moonlight' and the Burden of Black Creatives
Barry Jenkins' 'Moonlight' refutes the idea that only traditional black characters warrant celebration.
How Nicki Minaj's Next Album Could Be A Classic
Some hopes (and fears) for what Minaj’s fourth release will have to offer.
What Will Happen to Rob Kardashian If He and Blac Chyna Don't Make It?
After sticking with 'Rob & Chyna' through midseason, a breakup looks inevitable.
Solange's ‘A Seat at the Table’ Is the Black Empowerment Album We Needed
Solange just dropped what feels like the smartest, most vital album of the year.
The Real Problem With David Simon Using the N-Word
The Wire creator David Simon was extremely wrong to use the N-word, but his response to criticism was just as bad.