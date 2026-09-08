Michael Arceneaux Portrait

Michael Arceneaux

Joined July 2014 | 321 posts
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Latest Stories

Donald Trump Kim Kardashian

What Did Kim Kardashian Really Hope to Achieve By Meeting With Donald Trump?

Kim's choice to take a meeting with the president to advocate for Alice Marie Johnson isn't nearly as bad as her husband declaring his “love” for Donald Trump. But with Trump's track record on prison reform, maybe her efforts were misguided.

Michael Arceneaux3031 days ago
kelly

R. Kelly's Streams Are Up, But He's Still Primed to Go Down

After Spotify announced it would pull R. Kelly's music from its promoted playlists, the R&B singer's streams have increased. But that doesn't mean he's off the hook for decades of sexual misconduct and abuse allegations.

Michael Arceneaux3034 days ago
WHCD Wolf

The Controversy Around Michelle Wolf Is Everything That’s Wrong With Politics Right Now

The problem is not with her jokes, but with the people who got upset at them.

Michael Arceneaux3062 days ago
cardi

Cardi B Is Struggling With The Fame She Chased

Belcalis has the fame, money, and fans that she's been courting for years. It's made things more complicated.

Michael Arceneaux3090 days ago
beyonce jay z concert

But I Don't Want An On The Run Tour 2, Beyoncé

Is it too late to ask Beyoncé to leave Jay Z at home?

Michael Arceneaux3110 days ago
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Jemele Hill BET Experience

Why the White House’s Attack on ESPN’s Jemele Hill Is Terrifyingly Hypocritical

The White House press secretary abused her power in defense of a president with a long history of using Twitter to call others racist.

Michael Arceneaux3290 days ago
KKW and Jeffree

Kim Kardashian Giving a Pass to Racism Couldn't Have Come at a Worse Time

Kim Kardashian did that thing that white people should never do: tell Black folks how to feel.

Michael Arceneaux3319 days ago
Rick Ross

From Rick Ross to Tyga to R. Kelly, We Aren't Holding Predatory Men In Music Accountable

July has seen a slate of accusations and comments that show the music industry is as dangerous a place as ever for women.

Michael Arceneaux3340 days ago
Tyler, The Creator

By Rapping About His Sexuality, Tyler, the Creator Reckons With His Past

Tyler, the Creator has long been accused of homophobia. But lines from his new album could change that narrative.

Michael Arceneaux3354 days ago
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

The Rock May Mean Well, But Celebs Running For Office Will Destroy Us

When celebrities like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson start throwing their hat in the ring, who can save us?

Michael Arceneaux3409 days ago
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Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome accept the "Best Kiss" MTV Movie Award

'Moonlight's' Best Kiss Win Was a Step Forward, But Don't Mistake it For True Progress

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome winning the MTV Movie & TV Award was meaningful, but now it's time to do the real work.

Michael Arceneaux3419 days ago
French Montana

Let French Montana Be a Lesson: Don’t Start Sh*t on Social Media

French Montana's first mistake was searching his name on Twitter.

Michael Arceneaux3447 days ago
Not Available Lead

In His Life and Music, George Michael Couldn't Be Shamed for Being Himself

Remembering the legacy of George Michael, the pop superstar who showed the world what freedom in the public eye could look like

Michael Arceneaux3552 days ago
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'Moonlight' and the Burden of Black Creatives

Barry Jenkins' 'Moonlight' refutes the idea that only traditional black characters warrant celebration.

Michael Arceneaux3621 days ago
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How Nicki Minaj's Next Album Could Be A Classic

Some hopes (and fears) for what Minaj’s fourth release will have to offer.

Michael Arceneaux3626 days ago
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What Will Happen to Rob Kardashian If He and Blac Chyna Don't Make It?

After sticking with 'Rob & Chyna' through midseason, a breakup looks inevitable.

Michael Arceneaux3630 days ago
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Solange's ‘A Seat at the Table’ Is the Black Empowerment Album We Needed

Solange just dropped what feels like the smartest, most vital album of the year.

Michael Arceneaux3639 days ago
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The Real Problem With David Simon Using the N-Word

The Wire creator David Simon was extremely wrong to use the N-word, but his response to criticism was just as bad.

Michael Arceneaux3649 days ago

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