Scarlett Johansson’s legal team is looking for answers as to why OpenAI developed a voice assistant that sounds like her after she walked away from an offer to be the official voice for ChatGPT.

In a statement made to NPR, the actress revealed that she received an offer from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman last September to voice the ChatGPT 4.0 system, believing her voice would make the technology more relatable and comforting to users.

“After much consideration and for personal reasons, I declined the offer,” read the 39-year-old’s statement. “Nine months later, my friends, family and the general public all noted how much the newest system named ‘Sky’ sounded like me. When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angered and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference.”

Last week, the organization previewed the artificial intelligence-powered voice assistant during its Spring Update Event, NPR reports.