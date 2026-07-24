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Ever since Ye tweeted “I’mma fix Wolves,” he’s been updating projects even after they release. The same is true for 'Vultures 2,' which is kind of a mess. Here's how we’d clean the album up.
Peter A. Berry

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Kanye West Performs Backstreet Boys-Interpolating "Everybody" Again: Will It Ever Be Released?

The song first surfaced in late 2023 and was intended for Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' projects.

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(L-R) Ty Dolla Sign and Kanye West.
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Ty Dolla Sign 'Doesn't Really Wanna Talk About' His Relationship With Kanye West

It's not clear as to the status of the pair's relationship which previously saw them form the supergroup ¥$.

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Kanye West wearing a dark, oversized leather outfit, standing outdoors near a glass window, with a neutral expression.
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Ye Shares Black-and-White 'Vultures the Movie' Trailer

The clip follows the arrival of the 'Vultures 2' music video for '5:30,' which was shot in a similar style.

tara mahadevan561 days ago
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Splitscreen image of Taylor Swift and Ye
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Taylor Swift Projected to End Ye's Billboard Streak as 'Vultures 2' Expected to Land at No. 2

His long-running Billboard streak is set to end with 11 albums.

Trey Alston714 days ago
North West smiling, wearing a 'North Balenciaga' hoodie. On the right, the cover of "Vultures 2" which depicts a person in a black outfit holding a large printed image of a man's face
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North West Raps in Japanese on Dad Ye’s New Album 'Vultures 2'

Ye's 11-year-old daughter appears on the track "Bomb."

Alex Ocho721 days ago
Two masked individuals in heavy jackets and pants perform on a foggy stage
Music

Ty Dolla Sign Doesn't 'Give a F*ck' About Ye's Controversies, Calls Him the 'Best Artist of This Generation'

The "Spicy" artist hinted that 'Vultures 2' could be "released any day now."

Jose Martinez764 days ago
Wizkid performs playing electric guitar; Ty Dolla $ign stands on stage in a black jacket and pants
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Watch Steve Lacy Parody Ty Dolla Sign's Viral 2014 Freestyle

The 2014 video was hilarious enough for Lacy to put his own spin on it.

Jaelani Turner-Williams789 days ago
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Watch the North-West Directed Music Video for Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's "Talking"

The 10-year-old continues being a creative visionary as part of her father's 'Vultures' rollout.

Jaelani Turner-Williams816 days ago
Ty Dolla Sign at an event wearing sunglasses and black attire, second person holds an album with a framed portrait
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Ty Dolla Sign Reveals ‘Vultures 2’ Cover Is Him Holding Picture of Incarcerated Brother TC

Ty shared new details about the second installment of the ‘Vultures’ trilogy with Kanye West.

Alex Ocho867 days ago
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Doja Cat Gets Tongue-Tied Over Kanye’s ‘Beautiful, Big-Titty, Butt-Naked Women’ Lyric on "Back to Me"

West's "beautiful big titty" line could be the tongue twister of a new generation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams873 days ago
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Ty Dolla Sign Criticizes Apple Music for Lackluster 'Vultures 1' Promotion

The rapper did acknowledge one of the 'Vulture 1' songs made it to the platform's Top Songs Chart.

Mark Elibert874 days ago
Timbaland performing on stage in a plaid shirt and camo pants
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Timbaland Says Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s ‘Vultures 2’ Is on the Way

The legendary producer gave an update on the second installment of the 'Vultures' trilogy.

Alex Ocho880 days ago
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Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s ‘Vultures 1’ Tops Billboard 200 for Second Consecutive Week

The collaborative album made its debut at No. 1 on last week's chart.

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Kanye West in black mask and jacket on the left, and Ty Dolla Sign in purple textured coat on the right
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All 16 Songs From Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign’s ‘Vultures 1’ Land on Billboard Hot 100, North West Makes Chart Debut

Despite some heavy competition and a brief removal from streaming platforms, all 16 songs from the joint album debuted on the Hot 100.

Alex Ocho885 days ago
Two separate images: Left shows Kanye West in a hockey mask and jacket, right shows Ty Dolla Sign onstage with sunglasses and dreadlocks
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Kanye West Reacts to 'Vultures 1' Debuting at No. 1 on Billboard 200: 'It's a Beautiful Time'

Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign’s joint album marks Ye's 11th time topping the Billboard 200. “It’s a beautiful time,” Ye told Complex in response to the news.

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