Ty Dolla Sign Reveals ‘Vultures 2’ Cover Is Him Holding Picture of Incarcerated Brother TC

“This is your album to (sic), why you’re not in the cover?” wrote a fan on Instagram.

“This is me holding a picture of my brother Tc fyi,” replied Ty.

Muhammad is serving a life sentence in prison for a murder that he and Ty claim he did not commit, per Vice.

“There are so many people who are in prison—ever since before I was born—who are in prison for something they didn’t do. It’s an ongoing situation,” said Ty in a 2015 interview ahead of his debut album, Free TC. “So I’m using the little bit of power that I have to raise awareness about it and not let people forget about these people, and maybe we can change it.”

Ye and Ty will host more Vultures listening experiences at Phoenix’s Footprint Center on March 10 and San Francisco’s Chase Center on March 12. From there, the two will make their live performance debut on March 14 at Rolling Loud California.