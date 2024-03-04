Doja Cat Gets Tongue-Tied Over Kanye’s ‘Beautiful, Naked, Big-Titty Women’ Lyric on "Back to Me"

Most of the comments encouraged Doja's hilarious antics, one even calling her "a female version of Kanye from before," but another clowned her altogether, writing, "All I’m hearing is 'big beautiful big titted bodega.'"

Another TikTok user was focusing on more pressing matters, demanding that she release a follow-up to her 2023 album Scarlet. "Close enough drop the album," they wrote.

The production team behind Dogma hasn't gone after West for the sample, unlike Ozzy Osbourne and the estate of late disco and R&B vocalist Donna Summer, who demanded the removal of their songs from Vultures. A live version of Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" was uncleared for use on Vultures track "Carnival," but has since been removed after protests from Osbourne. Per TMZ, Summer's estate has proceeded with suing West, Ty Dolla Sign, Yeezy Record Label LLC and additional defendants for sampling "I Feel Love" on "Good (Don't Die)."