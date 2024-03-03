Ty Dolla $Ign Criticizes Apple Music for Lackluster 'Vultures 1' Promotion

Ty Dolla $ign has called out Apple Music for allegedly not promoting Vultures 1, his joint album with Kanye West.
On Saturday, Kanye shared a post on his Instagram Stories of Ty scrolling through the "top shelf" of Apple Music to show the lack of promotion their collaborative album is getting on the platform. As Ty kept scrolling, Vultures 1 never popped up amongst the other high-profile albums on the app.
"We never had anything in the new music," he said. "And we never had best new songs."
However, Ty did acknowledge that Vultures 1 made it to the Apple Music charts and showed that one of the album's songs appeared on the Top Songs chart.
Several issues have marred the release of Vultures 1 since it dropped earlier this month, such as being removed from Apple Music temporarily on February 15 as well as the track "Good (Don't Die)" being pulled due to a sampling issue.
Even with all the issues surrounding the album, Kanye and Ty debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, earning 148,000 equivalent album units in the project's first week of release. The rap duo repeated that chart success as they spent another week on top of the charts by moving 75,000 copies in the album's second week.
Vultures 1 is Ye's 11th No. 1 album and Ty's first. It also has become the Chicago rap legend's first album to spend multiple weeks at the top spot since he dropped Watch the Throne with Jay-Z in 2011, which also spent two weeks at No. 1.