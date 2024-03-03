Ty Dolla $Ign Criticizes Apple Music for Lackluster 'Vultures 1' Promotion

Ty Dolla $ign has called out Apple Music for allegedly not promoting Vultures 1, his joint album with Kanye West.

On Saturday, Kanye shared a post on his Instagram Stories of Ty scrolling through the "top shelf" of Apple Music to show the lack of promotion their collaborative album is getting on the platform. As Ty kept scrolling, Vultures 1 never popped up amongst the other high-profile albums on the app.

"We never had anything in the new music," he said. "And we never had best new songs."

However, Ty did acknowledge that Vultures 1 made it to the Apple Music charts and showed that one of the album's songs appeared on the Top Songs chart.