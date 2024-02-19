Kanye West Reacts to 'Vultures' Debuting at No. 1 on Billboard 200: 'Its a Beautiful Time'

The artist formerly known as Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s joint album Vultures 1 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, Billboard reports.

The first installment of the Vultures trilogy earned 148,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending Feb. 15, per Luminate.

Making up the 148,000 units are129,000 SEA units, or stream equivalent albums, based on 167.78 million on-demand official streams of the album. The remaining numbers include 18,000 in album sales and TEA units, or track equivalent albums, making up the remaining 1000 units.

“It’s a beautiful time,” Ye told Complex exclusively.

Vultures 1 was only made available to stream and to purchase as a digital download when it was released on Feb. 10. Physical copies of the album on CD and vinyl are expected to be released at a later date, with Ye’s online store accepting pre-orders now.

The album marks Ye’s 11th chart-topping album and Ty’s first overall. Per Billboard, Ye now ties Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand with 11 No. 1 albums each. The Beatles hold the record for most No. 1s with 19 entrees. Trailing behind them are Jay-Z with 14, and Drake and Taylor Swift tied at 13.

In what was expected to be a hotly contested race for the top spot, Kanye and Ty beat out Usher's Coming Home bows which landed art No. 2 with 91,000 units earned.