Timbaland Says Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s ‘Vultures 2’ Is on the Way

“Like I said Vulture Vol 2 OTW 🔥🔥,” wrote Timb without additional details.

Timbaland’s contributions to Vultures 1 include “Keys to My Life” and “Fuk Sumn” featuring Playboi Carti and Travis Scott.

The first part of the Vultures trilogy debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 148,000 equivalent album units for the week ending Feb. 15, Billboard reported at the time. All 16 songs from the album also charted within the Hot 100.

On Sunday, it was announced that Vultures 1 spent a second consecutive week at the top of the chart with 75,000 equivalent album units in the U.S.

There’s no known timeline for Vultures 2. In the meantime, Ye and Ty have been performing songs from their first collaborative LP at a number of “Vultures Listening Events,” with the most recent one taking place in Milan, Italy on Thursday.