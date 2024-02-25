Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s ‘Vultures 1’ Tops Billboard 200 for Second Consecutive Week

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures 1 will spend its second week at the top of Billboard 200.

According to Billboard, the collaborative album, which dropped on Feb. 10, earned 75,000 equivalent album units for its second week in the U.S., per Luminate. 72,000 of those units were made of stream equivalent albums, from 95.25 million on-demand official streams. Album sales tallied up to 2,000 with another 1,000 track equivalent albums rounding off the total.

Vultures 1 has become Ye’s first album to spend multiple weeks at No. 1 since 2011’s Watch the Throne with Jay-Z, which also spent two weeks in the top spot. His 2005 Late Registration LP also spent two weeks at No. 1, per Billboard.

Last week, Vultures 1 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Ye’s 11th album to chart at the top and Ty’s first overall.