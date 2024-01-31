Ty Dolla $Ign Makes His ‘Raising Kanan’ Debut in This Exclusive Clip

The walls seem to be caving in for Ronnie even after partnering with Kanan. Ronnie's introduction to the series has already added more tension into the show, and he gained the ire of diehard fans after he got rid of his brother and fan-favorite Unique (Joey Bada$$) earlier this season.

Raising Kanan's third season is well on its way and Episode 9 titled "Home to Roost" will air on Friday, Feb. 2. The episode was written by Kevin Fox and directed by Monty DeGraff.

Episode 9 will also follow as Marvin (London Brown) desperately searches for his little brother Lou-Lou (Malcolm M. Mays), who has been out-of-control, while Famous (Antonio Ortiz) and Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) both find themselves at potential turning points in their music careers.

Watch the sneak peek of Ty Dolla $ign's intro to Raising Kanan above, and tune in to the new episode on STARZ later this week.