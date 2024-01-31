Ty Dolla $Ign Makes His ‘Raising Kanan’ Debut in This Exclusive Clip

Ty Dolla $ign is entering the Power Universe in this week's episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan.
The singer is playing Clarence (a.k.a Krystal Light) who is Ronnie's most trusted soldier, and is always ready for a gunfight. And as Ronnie (Grantham Coleman) and Kanan’s feud with Raquel "Raq" Thomas (Patina Miller) intensifies, he's going to need all the help he can get.
In the exclusive clip STARZ shared with Complex, Gabriel Ayala (Joseph Melendez)confronts Ronnie after the death of his cousin, Juliana Ayala (Rosal Colon). Juliana was Ronnie's plug but she had a long history with Raq, and in last week's episode, their relationship culminated in Raq shooting and killing her.
Clarence watches the confrontation from a distance as Gabriel tells Ronnie that his partnership with the Ayala family is over.
The walls seem to be caving in for Ronnie even after partnering with Kanan. Ronnie's introduction to the series has already added more tension into the show, and he gained the ire of diehard fans after he got rid of his brother and fan-favorite Unique (Joey Bada$$) earlier this season.
Raising Kanan's third season is well on its way and Episode 9 titled "Home to Roost" will air on Friday, Feb. 2. The episode was written by Kevin Fox and directed by Monty DeGraff.
Episode 9 will also follow as Marvin (London Brown) desperately searches for his little brother Lou-Lou (Malcolm M. Mays), who has been out-of-control, while Famous (Antonio Ortiz) and Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) both find themselves at potential turning points in their music careers.
Watch the sneak peek of Ty Dolla $ign's intro to Raising Kanan above, and tune in to the new episode on STARZ later this week.