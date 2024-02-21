All 16 Songs From Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign’s ‘Vultures 1’ Land on Billboard Hot 100, North West Makes Chart Debut

Now, in addition to the album hitting the top spot, Billboard announced that all 16 songs from the LP have debuted on the Hot 100 chart, with “Carnival” leading the pack at No. 3. Next on the list are “Fuk Sumn” at No. 23 and "Back to Me" at No. 26.

“Talking,” featuring Ye’s 10-year-old daughter North West, makes its debut at No. 30, marking this the first time she’s graced the chart. Billboard notes she's "one of the youngest acts ever" to do it.

Another noteworthy entry is “Vultures” featuring Lil Durk and Bump J at No. 34, which marks the latter’s first career Hot 100 appearance.

The competition on the Billboard charts was fierce this past week, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by Ye and a rivaling fanbase.

Last week, the rapper responded to a call to action from a Taylor Swift fan who urged fellow Swifties to buy and stream Beyoncé’s latest single “Texas Hold ‘Em,” hoping to help it reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 and effectively block any Vultures 1 singles from the coveted top spot.

Writing in all-caps on Instagram, Kanye said he's "been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful" and admitted "she and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians."

Although “Texas Hold ‘Em” topped Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, the track bowed at No. 2 on the overall Hot 100 chart. The single currently trails behind Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me,” but is expected to reach the top spot next week per Chart Data.