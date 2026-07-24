Tom Hardy

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A man with short dark hair and facial hair, wearing a brown suit and patterned tie, poses against a textured background.
Music

Tom Hardy to Release Rap Album Under 'Frankie Pulitzer' Alias With Czarface

The project is also set to feature appearances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, and EL-O.

Joe Price29 days ago
Tom Hardy.
Pop Culture

Tom Hardy 'Was Not Fired' From 'MobLand' Despite Previous Reports (UPDATE)

It was previously reported that the actor would not be appearing in a third season of the show after a fallout with producers.

Joe Price57 days ago
Tom Hardy
Pop Culture

Tom Hardy Says His Health Issues Are ‘Not Going to Get Better’

The actor opened up about the extent of problems he's having as a result of his grueling schedule.

Trey Alston440 days ago
Tom Hardy
Pop Culture

Tom Hardy Admits to Taking Sneakers From Movie Sets: 'That's the Law'

The 'Venom' star revealed that when it comes to sneakers on set, it's: 'Anything Tommy touches, Tommy takes.'

tara mahadevan627 days ago
A man sits outside a shop wearing a leather jacket with patches, including one that reads "President." Neon signs are visible in the background
Pop Culture

Ex Hells Angels President Suggests 'Bikeriders' Fans Shouldn't Wear Motorcycle Club's Patch: 'Be Prepared to Back It Up'

George Christie, who served as president of the Ventura chapter of the infamous motorcycle club, shares a PSA to fakers.

Brad Callas755 days ago
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Juno Temple attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Pop Culture

'Ted Lasso' Star Juno Temple in Talks for 'Venom 3'

Juno Temple, known for playing Keeley Jones in the Apple TV+ hit 'Ted Lasso,' is reportedly nearing a deal to join the cast of 'Venom 3' in a leading role.

Jose Martinez1191 days ago
Tom Hardy is seen speaking into a microphone
Pop Culture

Tom Hardy Emerges Victorious After Surprise Appearance at Jiu-Jitsu Competition

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' and 'Dunkirk' actor was captured in social media-shared footage from the event showing off his blue belt jiu-jitsu skills.

Trace William Cowen1403 days ago
Actor Tom Hardy arrives for Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Venom"
Pop Culture

Sony Confirms It’s Making ‘Venom 3’ and ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel

On Monday at CinemaCon, Sony Pictures confirmed that sequels to both 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' and 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'​​​​​​​ are on the way.

Joe Price1551 days ago
Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy attend the "Mad Max : Fury Road" Premiere
Pop Culture

Charlize Theron Opens Up About 'Mad Max' Feud With Tom Hardy: 'I Was Really Scared Sh*tless'

The Oscar-winning actress addressed the on-set drama in Kyle Buchanan’s new book, 'Blood, Sweat &amp; Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road.'

Joshua Espinoza1610 days ago
Image of Tom Hardy in 'Mad Max: Fury Road.'
Pop Culture

Tom Hardy Reportedly Landed 'Mad Max: Fury Road' Role After Spitting at Armie Hammer During Audition

An upcoming book reveals how Tom Hardy's decision to spit at Armie Hammer during their audition together helped him land the lead role in 'Mad Max: Fury Road.'

Jose Martinez1626 days ago
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eminem and rihanna almost cast in mad max
Pop Culture

Rihanna and Eminem Among Stars Revealed to Have Been Considered for 'Mad Max: Fury Road'

An excerpt from 'Blood, Sweat &amp; Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road' reveals that Rihanna and Eminem were considered for roles.

Jordan Rose1626 days ago
Little Simz (credit: Lola & Pani)
Music

Tom Hardy Asked Little Simz To Remix "Venom" For The 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Soundtrack

According to a recent interview with director Andy Serkis, it was famed UK rap fan Tom Hardy who suggested the track and ultimately made it all happen.

James Keith1754 days ago
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Pop Culture

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Grosses $90M, Scores Biggest Opening Weekend of Pandemic Era

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' scored the biggest opening weekend since 2019's 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker,' grossing $90 million at the box office.

Brad Callas1755 days ago
tom-hardy
Pop Culture

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ on Track for Massive $70 Million Opening Weekend

The film’s success is a sign that audiences are ready to go back to the movies, and bodes well for upcoming releases like 'Dune' and 'No Time Ti​​​​o Die.'

Brenton Blanchet1756 days ago
tom-hardy
Pop Culture

Here’s What Tom Hardy Had to Say About a Spider-Man and Venom Crossover

In a new interview, 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' star Tom Hardy talked about the possibility of Venom and Spider-Man meeting up on the big screen.

Jordan Rose1808 days ago
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