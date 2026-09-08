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Rappers Who Became Actors: The Definitive List (2025)
From Ice Cube and Will Smith to Tyler, The Creator and Donald Glover, these hip-hop artists successfully made the jump from the booth to the screen
15 Black Families on Television That Changed the Game
There have been a plethora of Black families on TV, many of them special in their own way. These are our choices for 15 Black TV Families that changed the game.
Ranking 'Atlanta' Characters, From Worst to Best
Ranking the Atlanta cast and characters based on everything we’ve seen so far, including Earn "Earnest" Marks, Van Keefer, Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles, and Darius.
Ranking the Best 'Atlanta' Episodes
We ranked the 10 best episodes of the Donald Glover-created series so far ahead of the hit FX series finale, featuring "Teddy Perkins," "Three Slaps," and more.
The Best TV Shows of 2020
Despite a harrowing 2020, TV hit high points. From 'P-Valley' to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' these are Complex's picks for best shows of 2020.
The Lost 'black-ish' Episode “Please, Baby, Please” Isn’t Very Funny. It’s Not Supposed to Be.
ABC finally put the lost Season 4 episode of 'black-ish' (which isn't very funny) on Hulu for streaming. It's not very funny, but that's the point.
The Best TV Shows of 2020 (So Far)
The world of television is cluttered, and 2020 might be a mess, but we have gotten some dope TV out of it. Here are the best TV shows of 2020 (so far).
'Ramy' Season 2 is a Masterful Prestige Comedy About Enlightenment, Darkness and Gray Areas
A24's Hulu series 'Ramy' is back for another impressive season that blends enlightenment, darkness, and Mahershala Ali into one awesome show.
'Capone' is an Audacious, Incoherent, Sh*tshow
Josh Trank's 'Capone' (which stars Tom Hardy as the titular character) is a bizarre and audacious project.
'Rona Recommends: The 14 Best Movies to Watch While You're Socially Distancing
The best movies to watch while socially distancing from the coronavirus pandemic, including good films on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now & more.
'Rona Recommends: The 23 Best Shows to Watch While You're Socially Distancing
The best tv shows to watch while socially distancing from the coronavirus pandemic, including good shows on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now & more.
What It Was Really Like at the Dallas Shooting
We talked to Dallas protesters who described a peaceful rally that devolved into chaos.
The Most Violent Terrorist Groups in the World Right Now
There are dozens of terrorist groups around the world. Which ones are the most violent and dangerous?
The Most Dangerous Gangs in the World
Murder. Drugs. Prostitution. Extortion. Political manipulation. Here are the world's most dangerous gangs.
"Ice Road Truckers" Star Tim Zickuhr Charged With Felony Kidnapping and Extortion
Tim Zickuhr of the History Channel show "Ice Road Truckers" has been charged with three felonies according to TMZ.
"Broad City's" Ilana Glazer Made an Extremely Weird Video About Love
"Broad City's" Ilana Glazer gets too real and shares the secrets behind love and sex.
The Latest Guest Star For "Girl Meets World" Bullied Cory Matthews
Looks like Danny McNulty will reprise his role as Harvey "Harley" Keiner on "Girls Meets World."