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holahavito

Joined December 2013 | 409 posts
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Latest Stories

Donald Glover holding two Emmy awards, wearing a purple tuxedo with a bow tie, at the Emmy Awards event.

Rappers Who Became Actors: The Definitive List (2025)

From Ice Cube and Will Smith to Tyler, The Creator and Donald Glover, these hip-hop artists successfully made the jump from the booth to the screen

holahavito269 days ago
Best Black TV Families Family Matters

15 Black Families on Television That Changed the Game

There have been a plethora of Black families on TV, many of them special in their own way. These are our choices for 15 Black TV Families that changed the game.

holahavito1311 days ago
atlanta-characters-ranking

Ranking 'Atlanta' Characters, From Worst to Best

Ranking the Atlanta cast and characters based on everything we’ve seen so far, including Earn "Earnest" Marks, Van Keefer, Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles, and Darius.

holahavito1406 days ago
Atlanta Best Episodes Ranked

Ranking the Best 'Atlanta' Episodes

We ranked the 10 best episodes of the Donald Glover-created series so far ahead of the hit FX series finale, featuring "Teddy Perkins," "Three Slaps," and more.

holahavito1456 days ago
The Best TV Shows of 2020

The Best TV Shows of 2020

Despite a harrowing 2020, TV hit high points. From 'P-Valley' to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' these are Complex's picks for best shows of 2020.

holahavito2115 days ago
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Anthony Anderson, from the lost black ish episode "Please Baby Please"

The Lost 'black-ish' Episode “Please, Baby, Please” Isn’t Very Funny. It’s Not Supposed to Be.

ABC finally put the lost Season 4 episode of 'black-ish' (which isn't very funny) on Hulu for streaming. It's not very funny, but that's the point.

holahavito2225 days ago
The Best TV Shows of 2020 (So Far)

The Best TV Shows of 2020 (So Far)

The world of television is cluttered, and 2020 might be a mess, but we have gotten some dope TV out of it. Here are the best TV shows of 2020 (so far).

holahavito2271 days ago
Ramy

'Ramy' Season 2 is a Masterful Prestige Comedy About Enlightenment, Darkness and Gray Areas

A24's Hulu series 'Ramy' is back for another impressive season that blends enlightenment, darkness, and Mahershala Ali into one awesome show.

holahavito2290 days ago
Tom Hardy as Al Capone in 'Capone'

'Capone' is an Audacious, Incoherent, Sh*tshow

Josh Trank's 'Capone' (which stars Tom Hardy as the titular character) is a bizarre and audacious project.

holahavito2317 days ago
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The wax figure of the actor Elyas M'Barek is shown in a scene on a couch while watching television

'Rona Recommends: The 14 Best Movies to Watch While You're Socially Distancing

The best movies to watch while socially distancing from the coronavirus pandemic, including good films on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now & more.

holahavito2331 days ago
Remote control and couch potato, lazy man in comfy chair wearing worn slippers

'Rona Recommends: The 23 Best Shows to Watch While You're Socially Distancing

The best tv shows to watch while socially distancing from the coronavirus pandemic, including good shows on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now & more.

holahavito2351 days ago
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What It Was Really Like at the Dallas Shooting

We talked to Dallas protesters who described a peaceful rally that devolved into chaos.

holahavito3723 days ago
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The Most Violent Terrorist Groups in the World Right Now

There are dozens of terrorist groups around the world. Which ones are the most violent and dangerous?

holahavito4488 days ago
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The Most Dangerous Gangs in the World

Murder. Drugs. Prostitution. Extortion. Political manipulation. Here are the world's most dangerous gangs.

holahavito4530 days ago
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"Ice Road Truckers" Star Tim Zickuhr Charged With Felony Kidnapping and Extortion

Tim Zickuhr of the History Channel show "Ice Road Truckers" has been charged with three felonies according to TMZ.

holahavito4532 days ago
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"Broad City's" Ilana Glazer Made an Extremely Weird Video About Love

"Broad City's" Ilana Glazer gets too real and shares the secrets behind love and sex.

holahavito4532 days ago
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The Latest Guest Star For "Girl Meets World" Bullied Cory Matthews

Looks like Danny McNulty will reprise his role as Harvey "Harley" Keiner on "Girls Meets World."

holahavito4532 days ago

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