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Henry Golding talks about his journey on becoming an action star, honoring his ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ character, being a new father, and much more.Khal
The teaser trailer for 'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' premiered during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Watch Henry Golding take. on the iconic role.Khal
From Spider-Man co-stars to marriage, here's how Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship unfolded.Khal
Christopher Nolan is adapting Homer's ancient epic into an action film starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, set for release on July 17, 2026.Khal