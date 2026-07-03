Henry Golding

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Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick attend the New York screening of "Another Simple Favor" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 27, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick Feud? Their Costar May Have Just Added Fuel to the Fire

No names were dropped, but a sly on-air moment has fans reading between the lines.

Maggie Ekberg385 days ago
henry golding and liv lo - hennessy
Pop Culture

Actor Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo Have a Candid Conversation About Their Family Odyssey

Watch actor Henry Golding and wife, Liv Lo, cook a traditional Southeast Asian meal while discussing family in episode one of Hennessy X.O.'s 'Original Odyssey,

Amber McKynzie1698 days ago
Snake Eyes
Pop Culture

Watch the Final Trailer for 'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins'

Ahead of its release this Friday (July 23), Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for the Henry Golding-starring "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins."

Brad Callas1824 days ago
Snake Eyes Featurette Thumbnail Image
Pop Culture

The Blood Feud Between Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow Finally Hits the Big Screen

Before they were rivals, they were brothers. In the 'G.I. Joe Origins' fans finally see Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow's story unfold on the big screen.

Brandon Constantine1834 days ago
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snake eyes
Pop Culture

Henry Golding Goes Full ‘Snake Eyes’ in New Trailer for G.I. Joe Origin Story

Henry Golding stars as the titular ninja in the brand new trailer for 'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins,' which finally hits theaters on July 23.

Brenton Blanchet1852 days ago
bad boys box office
Pop Culture

'Bad Boys for Life' Rules Box Office for Second Weekend, 'The Gentlemen' Debuts at No. 4

'Bad Boys for Life' saw a $68.1 million four-day weekend debut in the U.S. 'The Gentlemen' debuted at No. 4, earning $11 million in the U.S.

tara mahadevan2364 days ago

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