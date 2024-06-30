Ex Hells Angels President Suggests 'Bikeriders' Fans Shouldn't Wear Motorcycle Club's Patch: 'Be Prepared to Back It Up'

A former Hells Angels president is warning moviegoers of entering the outlaw life of a motorcycle club in light of the release of The Bikeriders, a new film starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy.

In a recent interview with TMZ, George Christie, who served as a president of the Ventura chapter of the Hells Angels between 1978 and 2011, shed light on the repercussions non-members might face if they wear the club's official patch.

"When people wear stuff that they shouldn't, they're going to encounter things that they shouldn't have to live with," Christie said. "That is everything from a good ass-chewing to a good ass-kicking."

Christie continued by saying that people nowadays are selling memberships to various motorcycle clubs on the internet. As a result, he expressed his concern for those who get caught up in the outlaw life.

"If you get caught with this stuff on, you're going to get caught in a situation that you're not going to want to experience," he shared. "If you want to put that diamond patch on, you better be prepared to back it up."