Thor

Thor is a fictional superhero from Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), inspired by the Norse god of thunder. Since debuting in 1962, Thor has been portrayed by Chris Hemsworth, who wields the enchanted hammer Mjolnir and the axe Stormbreaker, both iconic weapons symbolizing his command over lightning and his status as a key Avenger. Thor’s relevance traces back to his transformation in *Thor: Ragnarok*, where director Taika Waititi infused the character with irreverent humor and a vibrant aesthetic that shifted him away from traditional superhero tropes. Fans return for his blend of mythic grandeur and relatable struggles with identity and leadership, making Thor a standout figure in the MCU’s evolving narrative landscape.

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