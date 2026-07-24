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From Captain America to the original X-Men, here are the major characters who (probably) won't survive Marvel's next multiverse-shattering event.Marc Griffin
Pop Culture
33 'Thor Love and Thunder' Easter Eggs and References You Might Have Missed (Plus Those End Credits Scenes)
We have collected 33 Easter eggs and references that we spotted in 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' plus a breakdown of the mid-credit and end-credit scenes.Kevin Wong
Pop Culture
Director Taika Waititi Shares His Thoughts on the Surprising 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Post-Credits Scene
Complex chatted with the director about how he views his 'Thor' movies in the larger MCU, Natalie Portman, adding a new character to the MCU, and more.William Goodman
Pop Culture
Natalie Portman on Her 'No-Brainer' Decision to Return to the MCU in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Complex spoke with Portman about how she was convinced to return to the MCU, her character's heartbreaking storyline, Thor's fighting style, and much more.William Goodman