The Metropolitan Museum Of Art

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Meet The Canadian Artist Behind The Mirrored Mannequins That Transformed The 2026 Met Gala
Style

Meet The Canadian Artist Behind The Mirrored Mannequins That Transformed The 2026 Met Gala

Canadian-Palestinian artist Samar Hejazi reimagined the mannequin heads for the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, using mirrored faces to bring the viewer into the picture.

Christopher Turner92 days ago
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10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: ASAP Rocky x Puma, Essentials Holiday ’24, and More

ASAP Rocky x Puma Inhale Mesh sneakers, Fear of God Essentials’ biggest drop yet, Beams Plus at its first US pop-up, and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

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Anna Wintour Apologizes for 2024 Met Gala Theme Mix-Up: ‘We Have Unleashed a Lot of Confusion Out There’

The star-studded event's theme 'Garden of Time' took inspiration from the Met's upcoming exhibit, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Alex Ocho820 days ago
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Footage Shows Tyla's Met Gala Gown Being Cut Into a Skirt Mid-Event by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing

The 22-year-old singer made a splash with her Met Gala debut.

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Interview: What It’s Like to Have ASAP Rocky Jump Over You at the Met Gala

Complex got the chance to connect with Maddy, the woman whose face ASAP Rocky used to stabilize himself as he jumped over a barricade outside the Carlyle Hotel.

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Doja Cat Dresses Up as Late Karl Lagerfeld's Cat at Met Gala 2023, Meows During Interview

The 27-year-old artist got plenty of people's attention at this year's Met Gala when she showed up as the late designer's Birman cat Choupette.

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Kim Kardashian Teases Her Look for Karl Lagerfeld-Themed 2023 Met Gala

Ahead of fashion's biggest night of the year, Kim K took to Instagram to tease her 2023 Met Gala look after getting some Karl Lagerfeld-based inspiration.

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Lili Reinhart Blasts Celebs Who ‘Openly Admit to Starving’ for Met Gala Following Kim K Saying Diet Was ‘So Strict’

After Kim K admitted, “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict," Lili Reinhart shared her frustrations with celebrities making such decisions for fashion.

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Michelangelo the Turtle Meets Michelangelo the Artist

No, they didn't serve any pizza.

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