You’re not the only one who thought this year’s Met Gala theme was confusing.

Anna Wintour, the longtime editor-in-chief of Vogue, expressed regret over confusion regarding the theme and dress code for the star-studded event, which she has overseen since 1995, according to the New York Daily News.

Per Vogue, the theme for the evening was “The Garden of Time,” which was inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name. It also took inspiration from the upcoming exhibition Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The exhibition is divided into three sub-themes—Land, Sea, and Sky—and focuses on the fragile and irreplaceable fashion pieces from the Costume Institute’s archives, highlighting their beauty and inevitable decay.