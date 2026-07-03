Met Gala

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event benefiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. Established in 1948 by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert, the event is now prominently hosted by Vogue and the Costume Institute. Known for its themed dress codes, the event challenges attendees to interpret art and culture through bold, often avant-garde fashion. Its red carpet moments frequently set global style trends and highlight designers’ most experimental creations. Notable attendees that command attention every year include Rihanna and Zendaya. Its relevance in the fashion world comes from its role as a gathering of top designers, celebrities, and cultural influencers who use the event to push sartorial boundaries. Fans and media return each year for the spectacle of innovative looks that spark widespread cultural conversations and collaborations, making the Met Gala a key moment where fashion intersects with art and popular culture.

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Jason Lee Calls Out Tyla for Rihanna Drama: 'She Didn't Even Know You Were There'
Pop Culture

Jason Lee Says Rihanna Didn’t ‘Snub’ Tyla at the Met Gala: ‘She’s Not a Mean Girl’

The media personality defends Rihanna, questions Tyla’s expectations at the Met Gala, and breaks down what really happened in that viral ‘snub’ encounter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
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Rihanna Shares Met Gala Recap with ASAP Rocky Amid Speculation of Tension

The 45-second clip showed highlights from the night.

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(L-R) Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna.
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Knicks Players Reportedly Rejected From Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter's Met Gala After Party

The two pop stars apparently had a very tight guest list.

tara mahadevan71 days ago
Russell Westbrook.
Style

Russell Westbrook Wore Zac Posen-Designed GapStudio to 2026 Met Gala

The Sacramento Kings point guard let the custom blue twill GapStudio suit do the talking, opting to go shirtless underneath.

Jaelani Turner-Williams71 days ago
EJ Johnson at the BOOM Met Gala After Party held at BOOM on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

EJ Johnson Shades 2026 Met Gala: 'The Graveyard This Event Has Become'

The media personality and socialite called out the "awful" red carpet fashion.

Jaelani Turner-Williams71 days ago
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Rihanna in a shimmering gown and ASAP Rocky in a pink suit at the 2026 Met Gala, surrounded by photographers.
Music

No, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Weren't Arguing After Met Gala, Source Says

A video of what some fans interpreted to be a fight between the stars went viral after the 2026 Met Gala.

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A$AP Rocky at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York.
Style

ASAP Rocky Wears Briony Raymond Cigarette Box to Met Gala in Collaboration With His Jewelry Brand

Handcrafted by New York City jeweler Briony Raymond, the piece was in collaboration with Rocky's Pavē Niteō.

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Amazon Union Co-Founder Chris Smalls Arrested for Protesting Outside the Met Gala
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Amazon Labor Union Leader Chris Smalls Arrested at Met Gala Protest

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A woman in a sheer blouse and jeans walks at an event with photographers in the background.
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Bhavitha Mandava’s Chanel Met Gala Look Calls Back to Her Chance Subway Scouting

The Indian model wore a "couture version" of the outfit she was discovered in.

Jaelani Turner-Williams73 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Heidi Klum attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: SZA attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Kylie Jenner at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York.
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2026 Met Gala: Celebrity Looks and Their Art References, Featuring SZA, Kylie Jenner, and More

Heidi Klum, Kylie Jenner, SZA and more celebrities wore progressive attire that tied into the "Fashion Is Art" theme.

Jaelani Turner-Williams73 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: (L-R) Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York C
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Steph Curry Attends Met Gala but Has His Heart on the NBA Playoffs

The Warriors star attended the event with his wife, Ayesha Curry.

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Taraji P. Henson is seen on April 07, 2026 in New York City.
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Taraji P. Says She's 'Confused' About Celebrities Attending the Jeff Bezos-Backed Met Gala

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Pop Culture

Tina Knowles Gets 'Emotional' Watching Blue Ivy Carter Join Beyoncé at Met Gala

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Bernadette Giacomazzo73 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Jay-Z attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Matt Winkelmey
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Jay-Z Wore $6 Million Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime to 2026 Met Gala

The rapper wore the ultra-rare timepiece to Monday's star-studded event.

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Olivia Wilde
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Olivia Wilde Turns Heads at Met Gala by Wearing Cage Attached to Her Rear End

The actress and director arrived at the event in a Thom Browne gown, complete with a structural cage.

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Meet The Canadian Artist Behind The Mirrored Mannequins That Transformed The 2026 Met Gala
Style

Meet The Canadian Artist Behind The Mirrored Mannequins That Transformed The 2026 Met Gala

Canadian-Palestinian artist Samar Hejazi reimagined the mannequin heads for the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, using mirrored faces to bring the viewer into the picture.

Christopher Turner73 days ago
A man in a formal suit with glasses poses confidently at a glamorous event, surrounded by photographers and guests.
Style

Dwayne Johnson's Met Gala Debut Came With a $3.3 Million Jacob & Co. Watch on His Wrist

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