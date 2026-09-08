Christopher Turner Portrait

Christopher Turner

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Christopher Turner is an award-winning writer based in Toronto, Canada whose work has also appeared in 29Secrets, AmongMen, Complex, CBC, Toronto Life, FASHION Magazine, Highsnobiety, IN Magazine, INSIGHT Magazine, MSN, and elsewhere. Currently, he is the Editorial Director at Ideon Media in Toronto.

Joined January 2015 | 184 posts
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Latest Stories

Why Is There a Floating Convenience Store on Toronto’s Harbourfront?

Why Is There A Floating Convenience Store on Toronto’s Harbourfront?

Global Convenience looks like a fully stocked corner store floating in Lake Ontario—but you won't be able to stop by to pick up snacks.

Christopher Turner18 days ago
DARA WINS THE 70TH EUROVISION SONG CONTEST FOR BULGARIA, AT THE WIENER STADTHALLE IN VIENNA, AUSTRIA.

Here's How To Apply To Represent Canada At Eurovision 2027

Canada is officially heading to Eurovision in 2027—and CBC/Radio-Canada is looking for the artist who will make history as the country’s first-ever representative.

Christopher Turner24 days ago
Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Is Coming To Canada — And Casting Is Already Open

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Is Coming To Canada — And Casting Is Already Open

The pods are officially heading north of the border, and Netflix is already looking for Canadian singles willing to find out if love really is blind.

Christopher Turner37 days ago
The Internet Is Losing It Over Hudson Williams' $1.99 Canadian Tire Tote

The Internet Is Losing It Over Hudson Williams' $1.99 Canadian Tire Tote

Thanks to Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams, Canadian Tire's $1.99 plaid reusable tote has become the internet's latest obsession—and it's selling out across Canada.

Christopher Turner42 days ago
Mary Beth Barone Roasts Toronto In Her New Netflix Stand-Up Special

Mary Beth Barone Roasts Toronto In Her New Netflix Stand-Up Special

Mary Beth Barone's debut stand-up special includes an unexpected roast of Toronto's island airport.

Christopher Turner49 days ago
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Siân Heder’s 'Being Heumann' Will Kick Off The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival

Siân Heder’s 'Being Heumann' Will Kick Off The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival

Oscar-winning filmmaker Siân Heder will open the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival with Being Heumann, a powerful biopic about disability rights pioneer Judy Heumann and the historic protest that changed accessibility in America.

Christopher Turner70 days ago
Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Names ZALE and Marie Céleste 2026 Breakthrough Songwriters

Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Names ZALE and Marie Céleste 2026 Breakthrough Songwriters

Toronto hip-hop producer ZALE and Montreal collective Céleste will be honoured alongside this year's Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees in Toronto this fall.

Christopher Turner72 days ago
Canada Is Officially Heading To Eurovision 2027

Canada Is Officially Heading To Eurovision 2027

After much speculation, Canada has officially joined the Eurovision Song Contest and will make its long-awaited debut in Bulgaria next year following CBC/Radio-Canada's admission as a full member of the European Broadcasting Union.

Christopher Turner78 days ago
Don Julio Celebrates The FIFA World Cup 2026 With A Limited-Edition Bottle Design

Don Julio Celebrates The FIFA World Cup 2026 With A Limited-Edition Bottle Design

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 now underway, Tequila Don Julio unveils a limited-edition gold bottle inspired by the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy—designed for soccer fans ready to celebrate every unforgettable moment of the tournament.

Christopher Turner85 days ago
Canada Makes History With Its First-Ever FIFA World Cup Victory

Canada Makes History With Its First-Ever FIFA World Cup Victory

Jonathan David scored a hat trick as Canada crushed Qatar 6-0, earning the men’s national team its first-ever win at the FIFA World Cup.

Christopher Turner90 days ago
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Mexican Street Art Icon Unveils Two New Murals In Toronto

Mexican Street Art Icon Unveils Two New Murals In Toronto

Saner, a globally recognized muralist has created two vibrant new public artworks in Toronto’s west end that were inspired by alebrijes, mariachi culture, and the spirit of CDMX.

Christopher Turner108 days ago
Toronto’s Ethan Macmillan Went From Emergency Dispatcher To ‘Fear Factor: House of Fear’ Champion

Toronto's Ethan Macmillan Went From Emergency Dispatcher To 'Fear Factor: House of Fear' Champion

Fresh off winning Fear Factor: House of Fear, the 20-year-old emergency dispatcher talks Johnny Knoxville, electric shock challenges, reality TV strategy, and what really goes on inside the show.

Christopher Turner115 days ago
Dara wins the 70th Eurovision Song Contest for Bulgaria, at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria

Could Canada Compete In Eurovision In 2027?

Could Canada join Eurovision in 2027? New comments from Eurovision organizers and growing federal interest have reignited speculation about a Canadian entry.

Christopher Turner123 days ago
Lilly Singh To Receive The Hollywood Reporter’s Equity in Entertainment Award

Lilly Singh To Receive Equity in Entertainment Award in Toronto

The Canadian actress and producer will pick up the award at the third annual Women in Entertainment Canada summit on May 28.

Christopher Turner129 days ago
Maggie Kang, Creator of KPop Demon Hunters, Receives A Key To The City Of Toronto

Maggie Kang, Creator of KPop Demon Hunters, Receives Key to the City of Toronto

The Toronto-raised filmmaker behind KPop Demon Hunters received one of the city’s highest honours during a special appearance at the Departure Festival + Conference.

Christopher Turner132 days ago
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Meet The Canadian Artist Behind The Mirrored Mannequins That Transformed The 2026 Met Gala

Meet The Canadian Artist Behind The Mirrored Mannequins That Transformed The 2026 Met Gala

Canadian-Palestinian artist Samar Hejazi reimagined the mannequin heads for the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, using mirrored faces to bring the viewer into the picture.

Christopher Turner135 days ago
The Tragically Hip, Feist, Loverboy, And Roch Voisine To Be Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

The Tragically Hip, Feist, And More To Be Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

A powerhouse lineup of Canadian music icons—The Tragically Hip, Feist, Loverboy, and Roch Voisine—will be honoured at this year’s Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in Toronto.

Christopher Turner142 days ago
Canada’s Next Wave Of Artists Starts Here: Inside Samsung True North Tunes

Canada's Next Wave Of Artists Starts Here: Inside Samsung True North Tunes

A new artist-first platform is shining a spotlight on Canada’s next wave of musicians—giving emerging talent the opportunity to be discovered, connect with a wider creative community, and take their sound to audiences nationwide.

Christopher Turner146 days ago

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