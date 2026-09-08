Christopher Turner
Christopher Turner is an award-winning writer based in Toronto, Canada whose work has also appeared in 29Secrets, AmongMen, Complex, CBC, Toronto Life, FASHION Magazine, Highsnobiety, IN Magazine, INSIGHT Magazine, MSN, and elsewhere. Currently, he is the Editorial Director at Ideon Media in Toronto.
Latest Stories
Why Is There A Floating Convenience Store on Toronto’s Harbourfront?
Global Convenience looks like a fully stocked corner store floating in Lake Ontario—but you won't be able to stop by to pick up snacks.
Here's How To Apply To Represent Canada At Eurovision 2027
Canada is officially heading to Eurovision in 2027—and CBC/Radio-Canada is looking for the artist who will make history as the country’s first-ever representative.
Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Is Coming To Canada — And Casting Is Already Open
The pods are officially heading north of the border, and Netflix is already looking for Canadian singles willing to find out if love really is blind.
The Internet Is Losing It Over Hudson Williams' $1.99 Canadian Tire Tote
Thanks to Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams, Canadian Tire's $1.99 plaid reusable tote has become the internet's latest obsession—and it's selling out across Canada.
Mary Beth Barone Roasts Toronto In Her New Netflix Stand-Up Special
Mary Beth Barone's debut stand-up special includes an unexpected roast of Toronto's island airport.
Siân Heder’s 'Being Heumann' Will Kick Off The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival
Oscar-winning filmmaker Siân Heder will open the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival with Being Heumann, a powerful biopic about disability rights pioneer Judy Heumann and the historic protest that changed accessibility in America.
Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Names ZALE and Marie Céleste 2026 Breakthrough Songwriters
Toronto hip-hop producer ZALE and Montreal collective Céleste will be honoured alongside this year's Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees in Toronto this fall.
Canada Is Officially Heading To Eurovision 2027
After much speculation, Canada has officially joined the Eurovision Song Contest and will make its long-awaited debut in Bulgaria next year following CBC/Radio-Canada's admission as a full member of the European Broadcasting Union.
Don Julio Celebrates The FIFA World Cup 2026 With A Limited-Edition Bottle Design
With the FIFA World Cup 2026 now underway, Tequila Don Julio unveils a limited-edition gold bottle inspired by the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy—designed for soccer fans ready to celebrate every unforgettable moment of the tournament.
Canada Makes History With Its First-Ever FIFA World Cup Victory
Jonathan David scored a hat trick as Canada crushed Qatar 6-0, earning the men’s national team its first-ever win at the FIFA World Cup.
Mexican Street Art Icon Unveils Two New Murals In Toronto
Saner, a globally recognized muralist has created two vibrant new public artworks in Toronto’s west end that were inspired by alebrijes, mariachi culture, and the spirit of CDMX.
Toronto's Ethan Macmillan Went From Emergency Dispatcher To 'Fear Factor: House of Fear' Champion
Fresh off winning Fear Factor: House of Fear, the 20-year-old emergency dispatcher talks Johnny Knoxville, electric shock challenges, reality TV strategy, and what really goes on inside the show.
Could Canada Compete In Eurovision In 2027?
Could Canada join Eurovision in 2027? New comments from Eurovision organizers and growing federal interest have reignited speculation about a Canadian entry.
Lilly Singh To Receive Equity in Entertainment Award in Toronto
The Canadian actress and producer will pick up the award at the third annual Women in Entertainment Canada summit on May 28.
Maggie Kang, Creator of KPop Demon Hunters, Receives Key to the City of Toronto
The Toronto-raised filmmaker behind KPop Demon Hunters received one of the city’s highest honours during a special appearance at the Departure Festival + Conference.
Meet The Canadian Artist Behind The Mirrored Mannequins That Transformed The 2026 Met Gala
Canadian-Palestinian artist Samar Hejazi reimagined the mannequin heads for the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, using mirrored faces to bring the viewer into the picture.
The Tragically Hip, Feist, And More To Be Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame
A powerhouse lineup of Canadian music icons—The Tragically Hip, Feist, Loverboy, and Roch Voisine—will be honoured at this year’s Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in Toronto.
Canada's Next Wave Of Artists Starts Here: Inside Samsung True North Tunes
A new artist-first platform is shining a spotlight on Canada’s next wave of musicians—giving emerging talent the opportunity to be discovered, connect with a wider creative community, and take their sound to audiences nationwide.