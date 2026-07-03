Best Style Releases: Brooklyn Museum 'Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech' Merch, Kenzo, Nina Chanel Abney, and More
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Kenzo, Heron Preston x Zellerfeld, 'Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech' Brooklyn Museum merch, and other great drops are highlighted in this weekly roundup.Lei Takanashi
Pope Rihanna, Virgin Cardi, and many more made angelic appearances during Monday night's affair.Sarah Jasmine Montgomery
The Met Gala's China theme still presented a few problems despite not being overtly offensive.Jian DeLeon
This new show looks at the genesis stages of Serra's massive steel sculptures. Pretty cool.Calvy Click