Brooklyn-Museum

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Jay-Z smiling at an event, wearing sunglasses and a black hat, with a crowd in the background.
Music

Jay-Z’s ‘The Book of Hov’ Is Getting the Coffee Table Book Treatment

The rapper's exhibit drew 600,000 people to the Brooklyn Museum last year.

Mark Elibert590 days ago
Person stands between two metallic sculptures, wearing a patterned ensemble with eclectic accessories and sneakers
Style

Takashi Murakami Opens Up About Feeling 'Physically and Mentally Exhausted' in Candid Video

The prolific artist reminded those who want to visit his studio that he's a very busy person and is not a "good communicator."

Trace William Cowen862 days ago
Awarding Grants to Black Creators Inspiring Change on Instagram
Style

Instagram Announces 2022 #BlackVisionaries Grant Recipients

Under the program, Instagram and the Brooklyn Museum will provide mentorship to the recipients, which include Black designers, artists, and business owners.

Joshua Espinoza1338 days ago
Off White "Figures of Speech" Collection to Drop at Brooklyn Museum
Style

Off-White 'Figures of Speech' Collection Debuts at Brooklyn Museum

The capsule of apparel and accessories is part of the museum's "Figure of Speech" exhibit celebrating the late Virgil Abloh's impact on fashion and beyond.

Joshua Espinoza1401 days ago
Virgil Abloh attends the opening of his exhibition “Figures of Speech”
Style

Brooklyn Museum Drops 'Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech' Merch

The range supports a retrospective exhibit celebrating the career of Abloh, the multi-hyphenate who fused his passions for music, architecture, and fashion.

Joshua Espinoza1477 days ago
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Virgil Abloh is seen giving a speech
Style

Virgil Abloh’s Legacy to Be Celebrated With Brooklyn Museum Exhibition

The hugely impactful career of Virgil Abloh, the prolific creative who died at 41 last November, will be celebrated at the Brooklyn Museum this summer.

Trace William Cowen1621 days ago
A cap entitled 'Duck Camo' by Supreme is displayed during exhibition.
Style

Supreme Wins Menswear Designer of the Year at 2018 CFDA Awards

The awards were hosted by Issa Rae at the Brooklyn Museum.

Jose Martinez2965 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Swizz Beatz Is Now on the Brooklyn Museum Board

The hip-hop producer and art aficionado is now on The Brooklyn Museum's board of trustees.

Caitlin LoPilato3919 days ago
Sneakers

The "Rise of Sneaker Culture" Exhibit Showcases Some of the Rarest Sneakers in Existence

Take an inside look at the Brooklyn Museum's latest exhibit, "The Rise of Sneaker Culture."

Emily Oberg4026 days ago
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