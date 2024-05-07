Tyla debuted a second look at the 2024 Met Gala—sort of.

The Grammy-winning singer, 22, arrived at the event on Monday donning a custom Balmain bustier gown in celebration of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Per Vogue, the theme for the evening, “The Garden of Time,” was inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name which calls for fashion that embodies the beauty of the natural world, fragility, and inevitable decay.