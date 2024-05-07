Footage Shows Tyla's Met Gala Gown Being Cut Into a Skirt Mid-Event by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing

The 22-year-old singer made a splash with her Met Gala debut.

May 07, 2024
Tyla debuted a second look at the 2024 Met Gala—sort of.

The Grammy-winning singer, 22, arrived at the event on Monday donning a custom Balmain bustier gown in celebration of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Per Vogue, the theme for the evening, “The Garden of Time,” was inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name which calls for fashion that embodies the beauty of the natural world, fragility, and inevitable decay.

According to a press release, Tyla’s gown featured a sculptural bodice crafted using a plaster body mold and an organza train adorned with three shades of sand mixed with micro-crystal studs for some depth and sparkle.

The singer completed the look with a clutch made of glass, brass, and encased sand.

However, footage emerged on social media showing Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing on his hands and knees cutting the dress into a skirt.

It’s not clear if altering the dress was a planned decision or an impromptu effort. Needless to say, Tyla and Olivier pulled it off flawlessly for her first Met.

