Jon Moy
Latest Stories
All You Need to Know About the Young Designers Who Might Take Home €300K From LVMH
One of these five menswear or unisex designers might win the LVMH Prize.
My Sixth Fashion Week: A Diary
The man, the myth, the legend made his way to New York Fashion Week: Men's and this is what happened
Is It Dumb To Buy An American Sweatshirt From A British Website?
Maybe it is, maybe it isn't
No One Is Even Reading This, Let's Be Honest
These gems are just spilling out into the ether
*Starts Chant About Expensive Anoraks*
You know for certain we can find an anorak we can't afford
The Best Version Of A Very Specific Clothing Item
Are there a lot of wool anoraks out there?
The Movie Is Good, But The Graphic Novel Is Better
Plus, it's a super bland shade of beige
One Of The Last Wool Coats We Will Look At Together
You can picture the caps lock, but can't remember the words. Tres Bien classic wool coat charcoal
Clarks Weavers Are A Bit Obscure, But They Do Have A Crepe Sole
Spend several minutes justifying the purchase
There Are A Lot Of Different Converse Iterations Out There
If there is a pair of high-top Converse out there, Jon Moy will find it
You Are The Executive Producer Of A Claymation Film
At least give off the impression you have a career
College Geology Professor Swag
Sometimes why you like something is totally irrelevant