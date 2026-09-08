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Jon Moy

Joined July 2014 | 4275 posts
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Latest Stories

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All You Need to Know About the Young Designers Who Might Take Home €300K From LVMH

One of these five menswear or unisex designers might win the LVMH Prize.

Jon Moy3837 days ago
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My Sixth Fashion Week: A Diary

The man, the myth, the legend made his way to New York Fashion Week: Men's and this is what happened

Jon Moy3874 days ago

Our Last Post Ever: The Four Pins Staff Says Farewell

Good night, sweet prince

Jon Moy3898 days ago
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Is It Dumb To Buy An American Sweatshirt From A British Website?

Maybe it is, maybe it isn't

Jon Moy3899 days ago
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No One Is Even Reading This, Let's Be Honest

These gems are just spilling out into the ether

Jon Moy3900 days ago
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Cardigan Genres

The one genre you don't own yet

Jon Moy3900 days ago
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*Starts Chant About Expensive Anoraks*

You know for certain we can find an anorak we can't afford

Jon Moy3900 days ago

See The World The Way Predator Does

Concepts really did it again

Jon Moy3901 days ago
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The Best Version Of A Very Specific Clothing Item

Are there a lot of wool anoraks out there?

Jon Moy3901 days ago
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The Movie Is Good, But The Graphic Novel Is Better

Plus, it's a super bland shade of beige

Jon Moy3901 days ago
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One Of The Last Wool Coats We Will Look At Together

You can picture the caps lock, but can't remember the words. Tres Bien classic wool coat charcoal

Jon Moy3901 days ago
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Clarks Weavers Are A Bit Obscure, But They Do Have A Crepe Sole

Spend several minutes justifying the purchase

Jon Moy3902 days ago
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Don't Call It A Cardigan

Even if it really feels like one

Jon Moy3902 days ago
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There Are A Lot Of Different Converse Iterations Out There

If there is a pair of high-top Converse out there, Jon Moy will find it

Jon Moy3905 days ago
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You Are The Executive Producer Of A Claymation Film

At least give off the impression you have a career

Jon Moy3905 days ago
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Gentry's Sample Sale Starts Today

Good deals on great jawnz

Jon Moy3906 days ago

College Geology Professor Swag

Sometimes why you like something is totally irrelevant

Jon Moy3906 days ago
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We've Surpassed Rare Hemline Territory

How rare can hemlines get?

Jon Moy3906 days ago

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