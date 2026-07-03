Substance Abuse

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Latest Stories

Singer Billy Idol performs onstage during the Above Ground 4 concert benefiting Musicares at The Fonda Theatre on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Billy Idol Says He Smoked Crack to Kick Heroin Habit: 'I'm Glad I Got Away'

The English musician nearly had a fatal heroin overdose in 1984 but turned to another drug to kick the habit.

Jaelani Turner-Williams134 days ago
A man in a suit with glasses and a beard stands against a blue background with snowflake designs and the DirecTV logo.
Sports

Marcus Jordan Admits to Having 'Challenges' With Substance Abuse Following DUI Arrest

Jordan's lawyers are asking a judge to grant him entry into a Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Intervention program.

Mark Elibert484 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert performing on stage, wearing a black outfit and holding a microphone, with vibrant stage lighting in the background.
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Seemingly Refers to Nitrous Oxide Use on "We Good"

Uzi's latest album "Eternal Atake 2" dropped on Friday.

Alex Ocho620 days ago
Boxer Ryan Garcia stands shirtless, showing his upper body tattoos, during a media workout at World Class Boxing Gym on April 09, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
Sports

Ryan Garcia Apologizes For Racial Slurs, Announces Plans for Rehab

The 25-year-old Mexican-American boxer also questioned why the World Boxing Council did not expel other boxers who have made inflammatory statements.

Alex Ocho740 days ago
Two men in casual attire seated indoors, one wearing a KISS t-shirt
Music

Joyner Lucas and Jelly Roll Shed Light on Addiction With New Single and Video "Best for Me"

Joyner's self-directed music video depicts the emotional journey of coping with the loss of a friend to substance abuse.

Alex Ocho850 days ago
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Sports

Corey Perry Is ‘Sickened’ by Rumors Surrounding His Blackhawks Termination

The NHL veteran confirmed he's receiving substance abuse treatment just days after being released by the Blackhawks, telling supporters, "I am deeply sorry."

Joshua Espinoza959 days ago
Music

Nicki Minaj Says She 'Was Able to Ground' Herself When Prescribed Percocet, Says It Became 'Addictive'

The 'Pink Friday 2' rapper shares that years ago, she was given Percocet for painful menstrual cramps.

tara mahadevan980 days ago
Aaron Carter on red carpet
Music

Autopsy Reveals Aaron Carter's Cause of Death, Mother of His Child Says ‘Report Only Has Us Asking More Questions'

Aaron Carter’s cause of death has been determined, nearly six months after the former pop star was found dead at his California home at the age of 34.

Brad Callas1185 days ago
Johnny Knoxville arrives for the premiere of "Reboot."
Pop Culture

Johnny Knoxville Opens Up About Bam Margera Fallout: ‘I Just Want Him to Get Well'

Johnny Knoxville discussed the status of his relationship with former 'Jackass' co-star Bam Margera while promoting his new Hulu show 'Reboot.'

Jose Martinez1366 days ago
Tom Felton poses backstage at The Olivier Awards 2022
Pop Culture

‘Harry Potter’ Actor Tom Felton on Surviving Substance Abuse Issues: ‘The Wheels Needed to Come Off’

Tom Felton recently released a new book in which he opened up about his past issues with substance abuse, as well as his 'Harry Potter' years.

Trace William Cowen1366 days ago
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Hitmaka on DMX, Math Hoff Podcast
Music

Hitmaka on His Time With DMX and Being Unaware of Late Rapper's Drug Addiction: 'I Never Knew'

The Chicago producer recalled working with DMX in the early 2000s, saying he "never knew" the late rapper was battling with substance abuse.

Joshua Espinoza1429 days ago
Master P is seen at an event
Music

‘Initial Evidence’ Suggests Master P’s Daughter Died From Drug Overdose

In his latest statement on the death, Master P thanked those who've reached out and said he and his family intend to "turn this tragedy into a testimony."

Trace William Cowen1506 days ago
juice wrld music video shot
Music

Juice WRLD’s “Cigarettes” Gets a Powerful Video With a Cameo From Angus Cloud of ‘Euphoria’

'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud makes a cameo appearance in the stirring new visual for Juice WRLD's "Cigarettes," digging into addiction and recovery.

Jordan Rose1596 days ago
The cast for 'Euphoria' attend the Season 2 premiere in Los Angeles
Pop Culture

D.A.R.E. Criticizes ‘Euphoria’ and HBO for Glorifying Teen Drug Use, ‘Anonymous Sex,’ and More

The anti-drug education program D.A.R.E. has criticized HBO’s 'Euphoria,' accusing the show of glorifying drug use and "other destructive behaviors."

Joe Price1632 days ago
Orlando Brown during New York Premiere of Disney's "The Cheetah Girls"
Pop Culture

Orlando Brown Fans Celebrate His Sobriety

The 33-year-old actor reportedly received treatment for his substance abuse at a Texas church. He was recently seen thanking everyone who aided his recovery.

Joshua Espinoza1743 days ago
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jada
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Passing Out on Set Due to Bad Batch of Ecstasy in Conversation About Substance Abuse

On the latest episode of 'Red Table Talk,' Jada and the family panel went deep on alcohol and drug abuse, including an "eye-opening" ecstasy mishap.

Trace William Cowen1835 days ago
soulja boy
Music

Soulja Boy Reflects on Quitting Lean, Says It Was 'Deteriorating' His Moods

Soulja Boy, he of both "She Make It Clap" and the forever-classic "Crank That," went deep on his decision to quit lean and much more in a new interview.

Trace William Cowen1883 days ago
dmx crack
Music

DMX Recounts Being Given Blunt Laced With Crack by His Mentor When He Was 14

DMX told Talib Kweli about how his addiction began when he unknowingly smoked a crack-laced blunt that his mentor gave him when he was just 14.

tara mahadevan2078 days ago

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