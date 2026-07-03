Latest Stories
Billy Idol Says He Smoked Crack to Kick Heroin Habit: 'I'm Glad I Got Away'
The English musician nearly had a fatal heroin overdose in 1984 but turned to another drug to kick the habit.
Marcus Jordan Admits to Having 'Challenges' With Substance Abuse Following DUI Arrest
Jordan's lawyers are asking a judge to grant him entry into a Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Intervention program.
Lil Uzi Vert Seemingly Refers to Nitrous Oxide Use on "We Good"
Uzi's latest album "Eternal Atake 2" dropped on Friday.
Ryan Garcia Apologizes For Racial Slurs, Announces Plans for Rehab
The 25-year-old Mexican-American boxer also questioned why the World Boxing Council did not expel other boxers who have made inflammatory statements.
Joyner Lucas and Jelly Roll Shed Light on Addiction With New Single and Video "Best for Me"
Joyner's self-directed music video depicts the emotional journey of coping with the loss of a friend to substance abuse.
Corey Perry Is ‘Sickened’ by Rumors Surrounding His Blackhawks Termination
The NHL veteran confirmed he's receiving substance abuse treatment just days after being released by the Blackhawks, telling supporters, "I am deeply sorry."
Nicki Minaj Says She 'Was Able to Ground' Herself When Prescribed Percocet, Says It Became 'Addictive'
The 'Pink Friday 2' rapper shares that years ago, she was given Percocet for painful menstrual cramps.
Autopsy Reveals Aaron Carter's Cause of Death, Mother of His Child Says ‘Report Only Has Us Asking More Questions'
Aaron Carter’s cause of death has been determined, nearly six months after the former pop star was found dead at his California home at the age of 34.
Johnny Knoxville Opens Up About Bam Margera Fallout: ‘I Just Want Him to Get Well'
Johnny Knoxville discussed the status of his relationship with former 'Jackass' co-star Bam Margera while promoting his new Hulu show 'Reboot.'
‘Harry Potter’ Actor Tom Felton on Surviving Substance Abuse Issues: ‘The Wheels Needed to Come Off’
Tom Felton recently released a new book in which he opened up about his past issues with substance abuse, as well as his 'Harry Potter' years.
Hitmaka on His Time With DMX and Being Unaware of Late Rapper's Drug Addiction: 'I Never Knew'
The Chicago producer recalled working with DMX in the early 2000s, saying he "never knew" the late rapper was battling with substance abuse.
‘Initial Evidence’ Suggests Master P’s Daughter Died From Drug Overdose
In his latest statement on the death, Master P thanked those who've reached out and said he and his family intend to "turn this tragedy into a testimony."
Juice WRLD’s “Cigarettes” Gets a Powerful Video With a Cameo From Angus Cloud of ‘Euphoria’
'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud makes a cameo appearance in the stirring new visual for Juice WRLD's "Cigarettes," digging into addiction and recovery.
D.A.R.E. Criticizes ‘Euphoria’ and HBO for Glorifying Teen Drug Use, ‘Anonymous Sex,’ and More
The anti-drug education program D.A.R.E. has criticized HBO’s 'Euphoria,' accusing the show of glorifying drug use and "other destructive behaviors."
Orlando Brown Fans Celebrate His Sobriety
The 33-year-old actor reportedly received treatment for his substance abuse at a Texas church. He was recently seen thanking everyone who aided his recovery.
Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Passing Out on Set Due to Bad Batch of Ecstasy in Conversation About Substance Abuse
On the latest episode of 'Red Table Talk,' Jada and the family panel went deep on alcohol and drug abuse, including an "eye-opening" ecstasy mishap.
Soulja Boy Reflects on Quitting Lean, Says It Was 'Deteriorating' His Moods
Soulja Boy, he of both "She Make It Clap" and the forever-classic "Crank That," went deep on his decision to quit lean and much more in a new interview.
DMX Recounts Being Given Blunt Laced With Crack by His Mentor When He Was 14
DMX told Talib Kweli about how his addiction began when he unknowingly smoked a crack-laced blunt that his mentor gave him when he was just 14.