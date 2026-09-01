Doja Cat Gets Candid About Drink and Substance Abuse: 'I Needed to Get This Sh*t Off My Chest'

Addressing online allegations, she rejected claims that she is demonic, racist, a white supremacist, or a Nazi and described learning to embrace her biracial identity and appearance with age.

She clarified that she never had severe drug problems beyond weed but struggled with cocaine roughly eight years ago and has since moved past it.

Doja Cat has opened up about her past struggles with substance abuse and how using the internet helped her to cope. On Monday (August 31), the Vie artist shared a series of videos to her TikTok account which saw her reflect on her ongoing healing journey, as well as address online claims made against her. "A lot of people on the internet believe that I'm demonic — that I have demons, that I have evil in me," she said in the first of her string of TikTok uploads.

Doja explained that such imagery stems from combining alcohol, drugs, and "undiagnosed" mental illness, and the internet. Reflecting on her past, she disclosed that she struggles with alcohol and using social media to validate negative thoughts. "The best example from my experience is using the internet as a means of validation to the negative thoughts in my head which were then brought on by drinking alcohol," Doja Cat said, clarifying she never had severe drug problems beyond weed. She added: "Alcohol is something that I definitely have had a problem with. I was never an alcoholic, but I definitely had problems. So, if I can teach somebody anything and on a place where a lot of people fucking hate my guts, I will at least say that I am good for teaching you that it's not good to pair these two things together."

In her second TikTok, Doja Cat noted that she "struggled with cocaine" roughly eight years ago but that she is "well past that." She then described how pairing unaddressed mental illness with social media creates severe issues while encouraging individuals to reflect before commenting, urging them to consider if their words represent genuine truth or personal projections.