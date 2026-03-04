Billy Idol Says He Smoked Crack to Kick Heroin Habit: 'I'm Glad I Got Away'

English musician Billy Idol says he resorted to smoking crack to kick his heroin addiction.

The 70-year-old rocker appeared on the Monday (March 2) episode of Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast and shared the shocking way he beat his heroin habit.

Around the one-hour mark of the video below, Idol began by sharing some of his other alternatives, like smoking marijuana as a replacement for vaping, along with saying that he was “glad” to have gotten drug addiction out the way when he was in his 20s.

“You need energy to be a drug addict, and I don’t have that kind of energy,” Idol told Maher.