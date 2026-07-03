The debate over HBO and A24's 'Euphoria' and what it says about addiction has raged all Season. We spoke with some experts about 'Euphoria' and addiction.Karla Rodriguez
Featured
The 'Euphoria' star talks Leslie and Rue's fight in Season 2, how parents can help kids with addiction and her experience with addiction in her family.Karla Rodriguez
Pop Culture
Ben Affleck Criticized for Saying He’d ‘Probably Still Be Drinking’ If Married to Jennifer Garner and Was ‘Trapped’
Ben Affleck has drawn ire after he said he’d "probably still be drinking" if he had remained married to Jennifer Garner. The co-parents separated in 2015.Joe Price
Pop Culture
Stacey Dash Discusses Past Painkiller Addiction, Says She Was Taking 18 to 20 Pills Daily: 'I Almost Died'
Stacey Dash opened up about her past addiction to painkillers and celebrated five years of sobriety during an appearance on 'The Dr. Oz Show' on Thursday.Brad Callas