Ryan Garcia Apologizes For Racial Slurs, Announces Plans for Rehab

"Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization," wrote Sulaiman. "We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse."

Garcia's parents, Lisa and Henry, issued their own statement as well.

"Our son has recently made statements that do not align with his, or our family’s, true character or beliefs. Our family unequivocally does not support any statements he has made regarding race or religion — these do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised.," they wrote in a joint statement.

"Those who know Ryan can attest to this fact. Ryan has been open about his ongoing struggle with mental health over the years and as a family we are committed to ensuring and encouraging that he receives the necessary help to navigate this very challenging time and address both his immediate and long-term well-being. We appreciate the continued support, prayers and compassion."