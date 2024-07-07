Ryan Garcia Apologizes For Racial Slurs, Announces Plans for Rehab

After being expelled from the World Boxing Council for using racist slurs, Ryan Garcia offered an apology and announced plans to go to rehab.
On Saturday, the 25-year-old Mexican-American boxer fired off a series of tweets to his X account in response to his expulsion from the WBC, which came after a livestream where he used slurs against George Floyd and made disparaging remarks against Muslims earlier this week.
“I take all responsibility for my words,” wrote Garcia on X. “I'm misunderstood, I just got a lot of trauma. And It's been a tough couple of months as everyone can tell but I AM SORRY. I struggle with substance abuse and it hard for me with everything going on.”
He continued, “I actually love black people no cap which is why l'm actually said (sic) I offended all my black family and friends. This sucks but all I can do is be better and stop using stupid words and letting some people in my circle hype me up. Sorry everyone that I offended. I still stand on stopping black on black crime And that I hate pedo's so that will always remain something I stand on.”
In a separate tweet, Garcia wrote, “Also to the Muslim community and all my homies that are Muslims my bad. I let Sneako get in my head from when he talked shit about the Holy Spirit and everyone telling me Christian's let the disrespect slide.”
He added, “I love Muslim people I don't believe yall are pedo's. I do believe there is pedo's in every religion bc men and humans are flawed and I don't stand with non (sic) of that. I've always defended gold hearted Muslims and have actually tried to help. My bad :( INSHALLAH. btw that means God willing.”
He also announced he will be entering rehab, but did not provide specifics beyond that.
However, Garcia criticized the lack of reaction to an alleged racist remark made by ESPN analyst, Timothy Bradley, Jr., who called the boxer “a clown” that “belongs in the zoo” in February.
“I stand on the fact that a black man can be racist,” said Garcia on X. “That is a thing, actually anyone that's human can be racist.”
“Mike Tyson said he would fuck a white man in the ass and eat someone’s children,” Garcia wrote of the 58-year-old boxing vet. “And I love uncle Mike. This the fight game fam. We been getting hit in the head since 7 years old give us a damn break. Fighting for yall entertainment”
“So wbc so many other people have said racist remarks and you never expelled I'm expelled for life,” he continued. “It's okay just don't try to work with me ever again even after I get clean and sober. The problem is Devin [Haney] has said racist things and so has Tim Bradley and NADA You do nothing.”
Garcia concluded that rehab is “about to be awesome” and that boxing was “fun” before his expulsion. He also tweeted that the “real elites” see boxers like him as “puppets dancing along the strings.”
“Everyone is focused on me,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “That is a distraction to what the elites are doing. They want us fighting.”
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman announced Garcia's expulsion from the organization on Thursday via X.
"Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization," wrote Sulaiman. "We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse."
Garcia's parents, Lisa and Henry, issued their own statement as well.
"Our son has recently made statements that do not align with his, or our family’s, true character or beliefs. Our family unequivocally does not support any statements he has made regarding race or religion — these do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised.," they wrote in a joint statement.
"Those who know Ryan can attest to this fact. Ryan has been open about his ongoing struggle with mental health over the years and as a family we are committed to ensuring and encouraging that he receives the necessary help to navigate this very challenging time and address both his immediate and long-term well-being. We appreciate the continued support, prayers and compassion."