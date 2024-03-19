Joyner Lucas teams up with Jelly Roll on a powerful new song.

On their single “Best for Me,” the men sing about supporting loved ones facing substance abuse and encourage those who are struggling with addiction to seek help.

The music video, directed by 35-year-old Joyner himself, portrays the emotional journey of dealing with the loss of a friend to addiction. The visual also points fans to Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization that's dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the U.S.

“Best for Me” will be part of Joyner Lucas’ upcoming album Not Now I’m Busy, set to be released on Mar. 22.

Watch the music video for his Jelly Roll collab "Best for Me" up top.