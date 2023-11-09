Nicki Minaj Reveals She Had to 'Ground' Herself When Prescribed Percocet, Says It Became 'Addictive'

Nicki Minaj has been very careful about her drug and alcohol usage throughout her career.

In her new cover story for Vogue, the Pink Friday 2 rapper revealed that her late father’s addiction to weed, crack, and alcohol informed her early decision to be mindful of abusing drugs.

“I feel like I will always consider myself to be just like my father,” she told the publication. She shared that there was one moment in her career when she was prescribed Percocet for severe menstrual cramping. While the medication was helpful, Minaj soon discovered she was taking the pills even when she didn’t need them.