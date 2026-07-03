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LeBron James
Sports

LeBron James on His Favorite Dessert: ‘I F*cking Love Chocolate Chip Cookies and Ice Cream’

James recently revealed that he gave up cookies and wine after he was injured last year.

tara mahadevan102 days ago
Steve Nash is introduced to the new Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor during the NBA game against the Utah Jazz
Sports

Steve Nash Admits He 'Wanted to Be Black' During His Teenage Years

Nash said he was trying to "emulate" the best NBA players in the league.

Joe Price455 days ago
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
Sports

Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving: 'I'm Not About to Tell a Grown-Ass Man What He Can and Can't Do'

In a new interview with Bleacher Report, Kevin Durant opened up about a variety of topics, including his trade request and relationship with Kyrie Irving

Brad Callas1338 days ago
Steve Nash is pictured at a game
Sports

Steve Nash and Brooklyn Nets Mutually Agree to Part Ways

The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash have come to an agreement under which they will go their separate ways after the team's disappointing 2-5 start to the season.

Trace William Cowen1354 days ago
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets during the 2022 NBA Playoffs
Sports

Kevin Durant Reportedly Tells Nets Owner to Choose Between Him or Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks (UPDATE)

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, Kevin Durant has asked Brooklyn Nets owner Joseph Tsai to choose between him and head coach Steve Nash.

Brad Callas1438 days ago
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Air Jordan 1 Chicago Game Worn Sneakers Sotheby's
Sneakers

Game-Worn Sneakers From NBA Legends Are up for Auction

Sotheby's is auctioning game-worn sneakers from NBA legends including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Allen Iverson, and more.

Riley Jones1905 days ago
Kyrie Irving
Sports

Kyrie Irving Wraps Up Media Boycott, Denies 'Pawns' Comment Was About Reporters

After avoiding the media throughout the preseason, Kyrie Irving spoke to the press on Monday in a 17-plus minute session free of any controversy.

Gavin Evans2040 days ago
Kyrie Irving #11 and Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets speak on the bench.
Sports

Are the Nets the Favorites to Win the East Next Season?

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving ready to ball together in Brooklyn, here's why the Nets (as of right now) are the team to beat in the East.

Adam Caparell2076 days ago
best canadian sports moments
Sports

The 20 Best Canadian Sports Moments of All Time

Attempting to distill 150-plus years of Canadian sports highlights into a single definitive ranked list wasn't easy.

Vivek Jacob2207 days ago
Former NBA player Steve Nash speaks at an Apple event
Sports

Steve Nash Believes DeMarcus Cousins Can Make Full Recovery From ACL Injury

"He's still got a future," Nash told TMZ.

Xavier Hamilton2519 days ago
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Kobe Bryant Getty
Sports

15 NBA Players Who Outperformed Their Draft Slot

The NBA Draft is an inexact science, and finding a franchise player can be a crapshoot. There have been no brainers like Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James, but there are also guys like Steve Nash and Kobe Bryant who were overlooked and became legends. Here are 15 NBA players who outperformed their draft selection.

Kameron Hay2948 days ago
Steve Nash and Jason Kidd
Sports

Here Are the Legends Being Inducted Into the Basketball Hall of Fame

The 2018 Hall of Fame class is star-studded.

Aaron C. Mansfield3031 days ago
worst nba playoff performance larry bird
Sports

The Best Rookies In NBA History

Usually it takes a year or two for even the best NBA prospect to get acclimated to the professional game. But some players hit the ground running, and are able to flip the fate of franchises and the landscape of the league as a result. Here are the best rookies in NBA history.

Chris Gaine3036 days ago

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