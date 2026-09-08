Chris Gaine
Latest Stories
A History of Athletes Who Died During Their Prime
From Marshawn Kneeland to Lou Gehrig, the history of sports is filled with tragic stories of athletes who died in their prime.
Why Your Squad Will (But Probably Won't) Win the Super Bowl
We ran through all 32 teams in the NFL to highlight the reasons why they will win the Super Bowl and the reasons they probably will not win the big game come February.
The 10 Best Trash Talkers in the NFL
Today’s NFL might not have as many great trash talkers as it did in the days of T.O., Michael Irvin, and Steve Smith Sr., but there are plenty of solid ones still around. Here are the 10 best.
The Best NBA Social Media Beefs of 2018...So Far
Just because it's the offseason doesn't mean the NBA has stopped beefing on social media. We run down the best beefs so far in 2018 between the NBA's brightest and best, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook.
The 15 Most Underpaid Athletes of 2018
Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, and Karl-Anthony Towns are all star athletes with annual salaries in the millions. And all four of them are underpaid by the lofty standards of modern professional sports, as their talents are worth more than their current salaries. Take a look at the 15 most underpaid athletes of 2018.
The 15 Best MLB All-Star Game Moments
MLB has the best All-Star Game in professional sports. Nobody tries in the NFL Pro Bowl, and the NBA All-Star Game features virtually zero defense. The MLB All-Star Game actually plays and feels like a real game, all while featuring the sport’s best players. These are the best MLB All-Star game moments.
The 20 Worst NBA Draft Day Trades
From the Hornets trading Kobe Bryant to the Nuggets trading Rudy Gobert, there have been no shortage of draft day deals that NBA teams wish they could take back. Most prospects are unknown commodities, so trading any of these players comes with substantial risk. These are the 20 worst NBA draft day trades.
The Greatest Moments of the Cavaliers-Warriors Rivalry
What were once two obscure franchises have become the NBA’s two biggest powerhouses. The Cavs and the Warriors have faced off in the last four NBA Finals, and have produced some iconic moments in NBA history. Whether it’s LeBron James’ individual dominance or the “Big Four” working together, there’s always a storyline.
The Best EA Sports Video Games
Chances are, your video game collection probably has at least one EA Sports title in it. From the latest Madden, FIFA, and NHL releases of today to the MVP Baseball and NCAA Football releases of yesteryear, EA Sports has long held the gold standard for sports video games, and continues to dominate the market.
The Worst First Overall Picks Since 2000
The Cleveland Browns are on the clock this year, and they’re determined to not screw up the first overall pick again. Cleveland has drafted first overall four times since returning to the NFL in 1999, and whiffed twice on Tim Couch and Courtney Brown. They’re not the only ones—these are the worst first overall picks.
The Best NFL Draft Prospects
The 2018 NFL Draft features what could be an all-time great quarterback class, an all-time great running back prospect, and the all-time worst NFL franchise picking first overall. Here are the best prospects in the upcoming NFL draft.
The 2018 Sports Misery Index: Worst Franchises to Root For, Ranked
Here are the official worst of the worst in the world of sports in 2018. Chances are you know who No. 1 is, but the standings might surprise.
15 Things You Need To Know About Giannis Antetokounmpo
At just 23 years old, it’s not a stretch to call the “Greek Freak” an international icon. Giannis Antetokounmpo has injected new life into the Milwaukee Bucks franchise. He can play all five positions and is one of the game’s most genuine personalities. Here are 15 things you need to know about Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Best Rookies In NBA History
Usually it takes a year or two for even the best NBA prospect to get acclimated to the professional game. But some players hit the ground running, and are able to flip the fate of franchises and the landscape of the league as a result. Here are the best rookies in NBA history.
A Deep Dive Into the Absurd IG Accounts That Influenced Kyrie Irving's Flat Earth Reality
Kyrie Irving's Instagram feed must be mind-blowing.
12 Athletes Who Turned Down Mega Contracts and Missed Out on Millions
These guys are still kicking themselves for not signing these lucrative contracts.
50 Greatest Upsets in NCAA Tournament History
Few sporting events are as unpredictable and exhilarating as March Madness, and upsets are often the defining characteristic of the tournament. Here we outline some of the greatest upsets in NCAA Tournament history.
Why the Rockets, Not the Warriors, Should Be Favorites to Win the Western Conference
Don't crown the Warriors NBA champions just yet.