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Chris Gaine

Joined March 2016 | 86 posts
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Latest Stories

Marshawn Kneeland before a game in 2024.

A History of Athletes Who Died During Their Prime

From Marshawn Kneeland to Lou Gehrig, the history of sports is filled with tragic stories of athletes who died in their prime.

Chris Gaine299 days ago
Tom Brady Bill Belichick Patriots Jets 2017

Why Your Squad Will (But Probably Won't) Win the Super Bowl

We ran through all 32 teams in the NFL to highlight the reasons why they will win the Super Bowl and the reasons they probably will not win the big game come February.

Chris Gaine2934 days ago
Jalen Ramsey Jags Bills 2018

The 10 Best Trash Talkers in the NFL

Today’s NFL might not have as many great trash talkers as it did in the days of T.O., Michael Irvin, and Steve Smith Sr., but there are plenty of solid ones still around. Here are the 10 best.

Chris Gaine2940 days ago
Kevin Durant Russell Westbrook NBA All Star Practice 2018

The Best NBA Social Media Beefs of 2018...So Far

Just because it's the offseason doesn't mean the NBA has stopped beefing on social media. We run down the best beefs so far in 2018 between the NBA's brightest and best, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook.

Chris Gaine2948 days ago
Aaron Rodgers

The 15 Most Underpaid Athletes of 2018

Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, and Karl-Anthony Towns are all star athletes with annual salaries in the millions. And all four of them are underpaid by the lofty standards of modern professional sports, as their talents are worth more than their current salaries. Take a look at the 15 most underpaid athletes of 2018.

Chris Gaine2978 days ago
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Pedro

The 15 Best MLB All-Star Game Moments

MLB has the best All-Star Game in professional sports. Nobody tries in the NFL Pro Bowl, and the NBA All-Star Game features virtually zero defense. The MLB All-Star Game actually plays and feels like a real game, all while featuring the sport’s best players. These are the best MLB All-Star game moments.

Chris Gaine2984 days ago
Penny Hardaway

The 20 Worst NBA Draft Day Trades

From the Hornets trading Kobe Bryant to the Nuggets trading Rudy Gobert, there have been no shortage of draft day deals that NBA teams wish they could take back. Most prospects are unknown commodities, so trading any of these players comes with substantial risk. These are the 20 worst NBA draft day trades.

Chris Gaine3010 days ago
Kevin Durant Cavs Warriors Christmas 2017

The Greatest Moments of the Cavaliers-Warriors Rivalry

What were once two obscure franchises have become the NBA’s two biggest powerhouses. The Cavs and the Warriors have faced off in the last four NBA Finals, and have produced some iconic moments in NBA history. Whether it’s LeBron James’ individual dominance or the “Big Four” working together, there’s always a storyline.

Chris Gaine3020 days ago
EA Sports

The Best EA Sports Video Games

Chances are, your video game collection probably has at least one EA Sports title in it. From the latest Madden, FIFA, and NHL releases of today to the MVP Baseball and NCAA Football releases of yesteryear, EA Sports has long held the gold standard for sports video games, and continues to dominate the market.

Chris Gaine3044 days ago
things didnt know marshawn lynch jamarcus russell cousin

The Worst First Overall Picks Since 2000

The Cleveland Browns are on the clock this year, and they’re determined to not screw up the first overall pick again. Cleveland has drafted first overall four times since returning to the NFL in 1999, and whiffed twice on Tim Couch and Courtney Brown. They’re not the only ones—these are the worst first overall picks.

Chris Gaine3063 days ago
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Saquon Barkley walks onto the field before Fiesta Bowl

The Best NFL Draft Prospects

The 2018 NFL Draft features what could be an all-time great quarterback class, an all-time great running back prospect, and the all-time worst NFL franchise picking first overall. Here are the best prospects in the upcoming NFL draft.

Chris Gaine3066 days ago
Cleveland Browns fan watches his team play in shame.

The 2018 Sports Misery Index: Worst Franchises to Root For, Ranked

Here are the official worst of the worst in the world of sports in 2018. Chances are you know who No. 1 is, but the standings might surprise.

Chris Gaine3080 days ago
giannis 14 size

15 Things You Need To Know About Giannis Antetokounmpo

At just 23 years old, it’s not a stretch to call the “Greek Freak” an international icon. Giannis Antetokounmpo has injected new life into the Milwaukee Bucks franchise. He can play all five positions and is one of the game’s most genuine personalities. Here are 15 things you need to know about Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Chris Gaine3081 days ago
worst nba playoff performance larry bird

The Best Rookies In NBA History

Usually it takes a year or two for even the best NBA prospect to get acclimated to the professional game. But some players hit the ground running, and are able to flip the fate of franchises and the landscape of the league as a result. Here are the best rookies in NBA history.

Chris Gaine3098 days ago
Kyrie Irving shrugs.

A Deep Dive Into the Absurd IG Accounts That Influenced Kyrie Irving's Flat Earth Reality

Kyrie Irving's Instagram feed must be mind-blowing.

Chris Gaine3100 days ago
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Nerlens Noel Mavs 2017

12 Athletes Who Turned Down Mega Contracts and Missed Out on Millions

These guys are still kicking themselves for not signing these lucrative contracts.

Chris Gaine3102 days ago
George Mason

50 Greatest Upsets in NCAA Tournament History

Few sporting events are as unpredictable and exhilarating as March Madness, and upsets are often the defining characteristic of the tournament. Here we outline some of the greatest upsets in NCAA Tournament history.

Chris Gaine3108 days ago
James Harden and Chris Paul.

Why the Rockets, Not the Warriors, Should Be Favorites to Win the Western Conference

Don't crown the Warriors NBA champions just yet.

Chris Gaine3111 days ago

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