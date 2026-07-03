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Aaron Rodgers Visits Steelers as Cardinals Rumors Continue to Swirl
Rodgers heads to Pittsburgh HQ as contract talks heat up, Arizona rumors linger, and the Steelers continue shaping their offense with the veteran QB in mind.
Aaron Rodgers Gifts Steelers Offensive Linemen New Maverick X3s for Christmas
The Steelers QB surprised his teammates with off-road vehicles for the holidays.
Ryan Shazier's Wife Michelle Calls Him a 'Liar and a Cheater,’ Ex-NFLer Asks for 'Privacy and Prayers'
"Infidelity at its finest!" Michelle Shazier wrote on Instagram, receipts in tow. "I can’t sit here and keep hiding anymore."
Dwayne Haskins: Report Details Claims NFL QB Was Drugged and Robbed Prior to Being Fatally Struck by Truck
The NFL quarterback's estate has reached a "partial settlement" in a wrongful death lawsuit that was filed against the driver of the truck and others, according to the Associated Press.
Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Denies Report That He Punched QB Mitch Trubisky Over Lack of Targets
Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson took to Twitter to deny a report that he punched quarterback Mitch Trubisky leading up to the team's Week 4 game.
Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dies After Being Hit By Car
The NFL player was training in South Florida with other quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers on the team, and was struck by a vehicle.
Brian Flores Joins Steelers Staff Amid NFL Legal Battle
The ex-Dolphins head coach has taken an assistant coaching position with Pittsburgh. He is currently suing the league over allegedly racist hiring practices.
Fight Breaks Out at Steelers, Lions Game After Woman Slaps Man in Face (UPDATE)
A scuffle took place in the stands of Heinz Field Saturday after a woman slapped a man in the face during a game between the Steelers and Lions.
J.J. Watt Released From the Texans and His Brother Is Already Recruiting Him
The Houston Texans have granted defensive end J.J. Watt’s request to be released, and it seems like his brother T.J. is already suggesting a new home for him.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Clowned for TikTok Dance Amid Steelers Blowout
Smith-Schuster caught a lot of heat during the Steelers' fall from grace because he arguably seemed more concerned with TikTok dances than catching the ball.
JuJu Smith-Schuster and Javon Kinlaw Trade Barbs After Steelers Loss
JuJu Smith-Schuster didn’t take kindly to 49ers defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw clowning his team's surprise loss to the Bengals earlier this week.
People Call Out Steelers Players For Complaining About Thanksgiving Day Game Postponement
The Steelers were not happy that their game against the Baltimore Ravens was postponed due to coronavirus. Fans called them out for complaining.
Ben Roethlisberger Says Faith Helped Him Get Over Alcohol and Porn Addictions
During an event called ManUp Pittsburgh, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger credited faith with getting him over addictions to porn and alcohol.
James Harrison Says Mike Tomlin 'Handed Me an Envelope' After Controversial Hit in 2010
Former Steeler James Harrison was fined $75,000 for his controversial hit on Cleveland Browns receiver Mohammed Massaquoi all the way back in 2010.
Mason Rudolph May Take Legal Action Against Myles Garrett Following Racial Slur Claims (UPDATE)
Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph could explore legal action against Myles Garrett.
Antonio Brown Takes Shots at JuJu Smith-Schuster, Derek Carr
This all comes after the Saints, a very real Super Bowl contender, reportedly showed interest in signing him.
Antonio Brown Issues Lengthy Apology to Everyone He’s Offended: 'My Hope Is That You Forgive Me'
"I never once meant to make anyone feel like I wasn’t thankful and appreciative of the opportunity that I was afforded to play the game I love."
Steelers' Newest Starting Quarterback Caught Deleting Tweets Supporting Trump
Devlin Hodges was named the Steelers' starting QB on Tuesday.