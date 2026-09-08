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Derrick Bell

Joined January 2023 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

A muscular football player wearing a 49ers jersey with number 23 celebrates. "EA Sports Madden NFL 25" text and logos are displayed prominently

Christian McCaffrey Says Super Bowl Loss Left 'Salty Taste' in Mouth, Talks Madden 25 Cover

We sat down with star running back Christian McCaffrey to discuss being on the cover of Madden 25, last year's Super Bowl loss, his brother being drafted, and more.

Derrick Bell828 days ago
Three football players from different teams mid-action during games

Final 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Round 1

NFL Draft week is finally upon us and thus, it’s time for one final mock draft (with trades). This is a class loaded with offensive talent with several unique defensive pieces sprinkled in throughout.

Derrick Bell877 days ago

2024 NFL Mock Draft V. 1: Predicting Round 1

Will the Bears trade No. 1 and keep Justin Fields or draft Caleb Williams? With the NFL season over, it's time to project all 32 picks in the first round of April's NFL Draft.

Derrick Bell947 days ago

One Reason Why Your NFL Team Won't Win Super Bowl LVIII

There can only be one team left standing to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February. Here's why all 32 NFL teams will NOT win Super Bowl LVIII.

Derrick Bell1106 days ago
Bryce Young, quarterback for Alabama

2023 NFL Mock Draft V. 2: Predicting Round 1

With the NFL Combine coming to an end, it's time to project all 32 picks in the first round of April's NFL Draft. The Bears have the first pick of the draft.

Derrick Bell1239 days ago
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Bryce Young, quarterback for Alabama

2023 NFL Mock Draft V. 1: Predicting Round 1

As we near the end of the playoffs, it's time to project all 32 picks in the first round of April's NFL Draft. The Bears have the first selection.

Derrick Bell1312 days ago

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