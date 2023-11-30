Ryan Shazier's Wife Michelle Calls Him a 'Liar and a Cheater,’ Ex-NFLer Asks for 'Privacy and Prayers'

Ex-NFLer Ryan Shazier’s wife wants the world to know a few things about him—namely that the father of two is a “liar and a cheater,” in Michelle Shazier’s words.
Shazier took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share screenshots of alleged texts between her husband and a woman named Marie. In the since-deleted post, Michelle wrote, "A person that loves his family…this is what they do to their family…the WIFE..that has been there for him since day 1! Infidelity at its finest! I can’t sit here and keep hiding anymore. You can have it. I deserve better. This is Ryan…he’s a liar and a cheater!"
TMZ got a comment from Ryan Shazier, who stated, "Michelle and I have been living apart and are currently separated. As we work through what comes next for our family, I ask for privacy and prayers."
The outlet points out—and here’s a quick TMI alert for you—that “the person Michelle claims is Ryan [sent] links to books titled The Ultimate Guide to Anal Sex for Women and Blow By Blow: A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Give Blow Jobs So Explosive That He Will Be Willing to Do Anything For You.”
A linebacker and alum of Ohio State, 31-year-old Shazier was with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2014 to 2019, putting up 299 tackles in 46 outings. In 2017 he suffered a brutal spinal contusion during a Monday Night Football game that left him temporarily paralyzed from the waist down.
Despite making progress in his healing, Shazier never returned to the field, announcing his retirement in September 2020. “I know football will always be here for me if I need it, but right now, I'm excited to explore some new challenges and different paths,” he said. The same day, Ohio State shared a clip detailing how his father, pastor Vernon Shazier, instilled “faith, discipline, and integrity” in his son.
Ryan and Michelle Shazier welcomed their now-4-year-old son together in 2019, the year they got married. He has another son from a prior relationship. On Ryan's Instagram—where his profile pic is him alongside his family and their dog—one of the most recent posts shows him and Michelle dressed up for Halloween. Back in August he put up a birthday tribute to his wife, writing, “I’m so blessed to have her as a best friend, wife, mother, and so much more. I’m so lucky to have been able to slide into her dms and it worked.”
He made similar fawning remarks on Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day.
Less than three months ago, Michelle posted her own tribute to her partner, writing, "Happy Birthday to the head of our house, the love of my life @shazier. I love growing and doing life with you. To more love and more life!"