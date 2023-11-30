Ryan Shazier's Wife Michelle Calls Him a 'Liar and a Cheater,’ Ex-NFLer Asks for 'Privacy and Prayers'

Ex-NFLer Ryan Shazier’s wife wants the world to know a few things about him—namely that the father of two is a “liar and a cheater,” in Michelle Shazier’s words.

Shazier took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share screenshots of alleged texts between her husband and a woman named Marie. In the since-deleted post, Michelle wrote, "A person that loves his family…this is what they do to their family…the WIFE..that has been there for him since day 1! Infidelity at its finest! I can’t sit here and keep hiding anymore. You can have it. I deserve better. This is Ryan…he’s a liar and a cheater!"

TMZ got a comment from Ryan Shazier, who stated, "Michelle and I have been living apart and are currently separated. As we work through what comes next for our family, I ask for privacy and prayers."

The outlet points out—and here’s a quick TMI alert for you—that “the person Michelle claims is Ryan [sent] links to books titled The Ultimate Guide to Anal Sex for Women and Blow By Blow: A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Give Blow Jobs So Explosive That He Will Be Willing to Do Anything For You.”