Le'Veon Bell Arrested in Ohio in Connection With Alleged Owed Child Support Payments

Le’Veon Bell was arrested over the weekend in connection with tens of thousands of dollars in child support he allegedly owes.

Per a report from the Canton Repository, the Steelers and Jets player was arrested by the Jackson Township Police Department in Ohio. The arrest is said to stem from a Michigan warrant, with TMZ adding that Bell is accused of owing over $50,000 in child support payments.

A Stark County inmate listing viewed by Complex shows that Bell, 34, was arrested on Sunday (July 19) on a “courtesy hold for another agency.”

Complex has reached out to Bell’s legal rep, the Jackson Township Police Department, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Michigan Department of Attorney General for comment. This story may be updated.

In their report, TMZ cited Thomas Shaffer, an attorney for Bell, as arguing that his client is having difficulty making the payments in question due to them being calculated based on his former NFL income. Shaffer also said that Bell previously put his $50,000 NFL pension toward child support.