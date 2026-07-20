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Le'Veon Bell Arrested in Ohio in Connection With Alleged Owed Child Support Payments

Complex has reached out to Bell's legal rep for comment.

Le'Veon Bell in a white "Rhude" shirt stands in front of a wall of speakers with various brand logos like Amazon Music and Audible.
Image via Getty/Jon Kopaloff/NTWRK, Amazon Music, & Audible

Le’Veon Bell was arrested over the weekend in connection with tens of thousands of dollars in child support he allegedly owes.

Per a report from the Canton Repository, the Steelers and Jets player was arrested by the Jackson Township Police Department in Ohio. The arrest is said to stem from a Michigan warrant, with TMZ adding that Bell is accused of owing over $50,000 in child support payments.

A Stark County inmate listing viewed by Complex shows that Bell, 34, was arrested on Sunday (July 19) on a “courtesy hold for another agency.”

Complex has reached out to Bell’s legal rep, the Jackson Township Police Department, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Michigan Department of Attorney General for comment. This story may be updated.

In their report, TMZ cited Thomas Shaffer, an attorney for Bell, as arguing that his client is having difficulty making the payments in question due to them being calculated based on his former NFL income. Shaffer also said that Bell previously put his $50,000 NFL pension toward child support.

In 2025, a judge ordered Bell to pay $25 million in a case in which he was accused of sexual abuse. Bell’s attorney vehemently denied the allegations at the time, arguing that his client was never formally served with a complaint.

Following his time in the NFL, Bell has more recently garnered headlines focused on his boxing career. He has also ventured into the Twitch space, notably posting a clip from a stream as recently as Sunday (July 19), the same day he was arrested in Ohio.

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