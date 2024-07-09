NBA Fans Can't Believe Steph Curry's Inability to Spin a Basketball on His Finger

Stephen Curry will check off yet another box on his illustrious basketball résumé when he makes his Olympic debut for Team USA Basketball later this month.

Considering how much he has accomplished, is there anything left for 36-year-old Curry on his professional bucket list? Believe it or not, it's probably learning to spin a basketball on his finger.

When asked by the NBA social media team if he was capable of pulling off the seemingly simple task, the 10-time NBA All-Star admitted he can "do a lot of things with a basketball...a lot of things," but that is not one of them.

"That's one of the most embarrassing things...of...just me," a visibly frustrated Steph said of his inability to spin a ball on his finger. You can tell it's a sore subject for Curry because he lost his dribble while discussing the topic, despite having an impeccable handle.

