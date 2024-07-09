NBA Fans Can't Believe Steph Curry's Inability to Spin a Basketball on His Finger

You learn something new every day, but the two-time NBA MVP never got around to this one.

Jul 09, 2024
Stephen Curry in a sleeveless athletic jersey with the U.S. flag, looking off to the side against a plain background
Image via Getty / Brian Babineau / NBAE
Stephen Curry in a sleeveless athletic jersey with the U.S. flag, looking off to the side against a plain background
Image via Getty / Brian Babineau / NBAE

Stephen Curry will check off yet another box on his illustrious basketball résumé when he makes his Olympic debut for Team USA Basketball later this month.

Considering how much he has accomplished, is there anything left for 36-year-old Curry on his professional bucket list? Believe it or not, it's probably learning to spin a basketball on his finger.

When asked by the NBA social media team if he was capable of pulling off the seemingly simple task, the 10-time NBA All-Star admitted he can "do a lot of things with a basketball...a lot of things," but that is not one of them.

"That's one of the most embarrassing things...of...just me," a visibly frustrated Steph said of his inability to spin a ball on his finger. You can tell it's a sore subject for Curry because he lost his dribble while discussing the topic, despite having an impeccable handle.

Many Twitter users were stunned to learn the only thing Curry cannot do with a basketball:

STEPH CAN’T DO IT? Definitely was not expecting that. I want to see the reactions of the others when they find that out.

— Prop It Like It's Hot (@propitlikeit) July 8, 2024
steph fr sound disappointed in himself i looked in his eyes and saw him considering committing sepukku for a second https://t.co/NPMh7k2OqR

— KOOLISMUS ⚫ (@5RC00L15MU5) July 9, 2024
I thought Steph would actually be the best at it. It’s surprising that he can’t.

— Sonny☘️ (@Sonny4173) July 8, 2024
Steph being able to make shots from anywhere in the building but not able to spin a basketball on his finger is hilarious. https://t.co/m056DKFVDV

— Casey Fulgenzi (@caseyfulgenzi) July 8, 2024
This is so good. Sometimes the best content is hidden in plain sight.

Side note… I would have bet every dollar to my name that Steph can spin a ball on his finger.
pic.twitter.com/T1rQLtAqWP

— Tyson Hutchins (@tysonhutchins_) July 8, 2024
Steph is a top 3 most skilled player in NBA history and he can’t spin a ball on his finger. Wild

— Sports Stats & Propaganda (@NBAPropaganda_) July 8, 2024
Steph must be joking because there’s no way he spent his whole life in NBA locker rooms and never spent that two weeks we all did when we were in like 6th grade to learn how to do this.

— Michael Bombardo (@MichaelBombardo) July 8, 2024
These guys are so competitive even with the smallest things. 🤣🤣

Steph is a hall of famer but you can tell that ball spin ignited a fire inside of him to want to be the best at it. We’ll definitely be seeing him practice that all season

— Sneeekd (@Sneeekd) July 8, 2024
Curry isn't the only member on Team USA Basketball who cannot spin a basketball on his finger. In the same clip, Joel Embiid said he can't either. But in Embiid's defense, according to CNBC, he started playing basketball at the age of 15.

When informed of Embiid's inability to spin a basketball on his finger, Kevin Durant hilariously responded, "That's sickening," which has taken on a life of its own:

“THAT’S SICKENING” 😂😂 https://t.co/ovsCBUoHI7

— Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) July 8, 2024
“That’s sickening” and then Steph’s frustration 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/nVavd4T1Pi

— Aly ♓️ 🫶🏽✨ (@ThatGirlAly_) July 9, 2024
The way I'm gonna run this video of KD saying "that's sickening" into the ground 💀💀 he was disgusted with Embiid pic.twitter.com/r63jBRAG1Q

— 🌸 Relle 🌸 (@adoreewoo_) July 8, 2024
the “that’s sickening” from KD is smoking me lmao https://t.co/v3yjHBsLSc

— maybe: xavier (judge x soto enjoyer) (@couldbexav) July 8, 2024
new reaction just dropped pic.twitter.com/9zPbaZdB4W

— claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) July 8, 2024
