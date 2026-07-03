Selfies

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MrBeast poses in front of a step and repeat.
Pop Culture

MrBeast Says Taking Photos With Fans Can Be a ‘Death Sentence’

The YouTube star explains why a simple photo can suddenly become a serious problem.

Alex Ocho178 days ago
GloRilla
Music

GloRilla Addresses Her Viral Selfie: 'Dem Edges Been Ate Up'

"Dem wigs ain’t did nun wrong"

Trey Alston181 days ago
Jennifer Lopez, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Turns Up the Heat With Sizzling Leggy Look

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating the end of her 'Up All Night Tour.'

Lucille Barilla338 days ago
Justin Bieber is seen in New York City.
Music

Justin Bieber Posts Swing Set Selfies and Cozy Couple Pics With Wife Hailey

The pop star gave fans a glimpse into his playful side.

Sienna Dubois 365 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Dwayne Johnson attends the photocall for "Red One" at Potters Fields Park on November 06, 2024 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Calm Emotional Fan, Hug and Take Selfie

The 'Red One' star called the fan the "absolute sweetest thing" in a message after meeting each other on the red carpet.

Jaelani Turner-Williams616 days ago
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Big Sean performing
Music

Big Sean Attempts to Recreate Drake Duck Face Selfie Pose

Drizzy addressed his duck face selfies earlier this week.

tara mahadevan686 days ago
Drake posing and Joe Budden posing at the beach
Music

Drake Jokingly Addresses His Duck Face in Selfies, Shares Old Pic of Joe Budden Posing at the Beach

Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, and Soulja Boy were among those to react to the post.

Joe Price687 days ago
Anthony Mackie speaking into a microphone while gesturing with his hand. He is wearing a casual jacket and sitting in a chair
Pop Culture

Anthony Mackie Speaks on Refusing Fan Photos: 'If I Tell You "No," Respect It'

The MCU actor has been criticized in the past for declining to take selfies with adoring fans.

Alex Ocho758 days ago
Music

21 Savage and Taylor Swift Snap Selfies at 2024 Grammy Awards

There was no shortage of star power and unlikely selfie pairings at “music’s biggest night.”

Alex Ocho892 days ago
Life

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Posts 'First Selfie of Freedom' Following 8 Years in Prison

The selfie came a day after Blanchard was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Mark Elibert930 days ago
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Music

Tyga Shares Nude Beach Photo Alongside Kanye Lyric: 'My Presence Is a Present, Kiss My Ass'

Tyga and Blac Chyna are currently embroiled in a custody battle regarding their 11-year-old son.

tara mahadevan997 days ago
Music

Bad Bunny Fans React to Steamy Shower Selfie

The Puerto Rican superstar also appeared to share a video featuring Kendall Jenner.

Joe Price1054 days ago
Life

Draining Reservoir to Retrieve Phone Leads to Suspension for Government Official in India

The official dropped his phone in the dam while taking a selfie.

Brad Callas1140 days ago
Selfie Kid is pictured at Super Bowl and being arrested
Pop Culture

Selfie Kid Arrest Footage Shows Viral Super Bowl Star Being Slammed to Ground by Deputies

The arrest took place last month, notably on the eve of this year's Super Bowl. Back in 2018, Selfie Kid went viral thanks to a Justin Timberlake pic.

Trace William Cowen1228 days ago
Mount Vesuvius
Life

U.S. Tourist Falls Into Crater of Mount Vesuvius After Trying to Take Selfie and Losing Phone

A 23-year-old U.S. tourist from Baltimore was rescued after he fell into the crater of Mount Vesuvius, the volcano in Italy that destroyed Pompeii.

Brad Callas1465 days ago
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Image of a carjacking taking place
Life

Carjacker Mistakenly Leaves a Selfie on Victim’s Phone

A carjacker in Indiana accidentally took a selfie on his victim's phone before tossing it. The victim was later startled to see the image on her device.

tara mahadevan1694 days ago
Commuters crosses a road as it rains during a lightning strike in the sky in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India.
Life

Over 70 People Reportedly Die in India After Lightning Strikes, Including 11 Taking Selfies at Tourist Attraction

At least 70 people died in lightning strikes in India on Sunday, including 11 at a popular tourist attraction known as Amber Fort in the state of Rajasthan.

Gavin Evans1830 days ago

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