Tyga Shares Nude Beach Photo Alongside Kanye Lyric: 'My Presence Is a Present, Kiss My Ass'

According to XXL, the process took eight hours. Ganga’s clients include celebrities like Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Offset, and Moneybagg Yo, among others.

Tyga is currently embroiled in a custody battle with Blac Chyna over their 11-year-old son, King Cairo. In late August, Chyna filed a petition wherein she demanded that the rapper pay child support, establish joint custody for King, and more.

This is apparently the first time Chyna and Tyga have a formal custody case for their son. While it’s unclear exactly what King’s living situation is, Tyga’s recent comments make it look like King lives with him most of the time.

In August, in a post made by the Shade Room about Chyna’s filing, Tyga responded, writing, "10 years later...nah...stick to ur schedule sat-mon," to which Chyna replied, “lol.”

Earlier in the summer, Tyga said he doesn’t have to pay child support because his son lives with him for six days out of the week: "I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me Mon-sat. Why would I pay child support lol," he wrote on Instagram.