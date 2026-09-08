Rae Witte
Latest Stories
In the Studio With Pharrell: How SoundCloud Artists Changed His Approach to Music
We spent time with Pharrell in the studio at Miami’s Hit Factory. He discussed his career and how hearing songs on SoundCloud helped shift his approach to music
What You Need to Know About STDs If You Ever Plan to Have Sex Again
Here is everything you need to know about the most common STDs in the country.
Athletes Can be Just as Shameless as Groupies
Groupies get a bad name, but professional athletes can act just as boorishly as the women who's reputations are permanently tarnished.
The ‘KUWTK’ Robbery Episode Proves That Kim K Can Bounce Back From Anything
Even in a vulnerable moment, Kim Kardashian remains in control of her career.
A Survival Guide to Skipping Cuffing Season
How to get through cuffing season while focusing on yourself—and still getting laid.
What Happens When Kim Kardashian Doesn't Want to Be Kim Kardashian Anymore?
After being robbed and held at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian West has disappeared from social media, does she need to come back?
ASAP Rocky for MTV Might Be the Rare Celebrity Creative Director Role That Actually Works
Musicians and actors from Rihanna to Swizz Beatz enjoy creative director titles, but what does it take to actually succeed in the position?
An Open Letter to White NFL Players
The NFL is all about family and brotherhood, so why aren't white players standing with their teammates?
How to Defend Yourself If You're Attacked Like Gigi Hadid or Kim Kardashian
Vitalii Sediuk was labeled a "prankster" but assault is serious—here's how to fight off assailants.
The Evolution of Tinder
In honor of its fourth birthday, we take a look at how the dating app Tinder has grown up so fast.
Why Aaliyah's Undeniable Style Legacy Lives On, According to Five Boss Women
Fifteen years after her tragic death, Aaliyah still inspires with her signature tomboy twist on fashion.
Here's An Idea: Only Women Should Have Guns
Women may be buying more guns, but they're less likely to commit violence and more likely to be murdered by men.
Kim Kardashian Makes Me Want to Post Nude Selfies
With her Forbes cover, it’s officially time to let go of her 2003 sex tape.
Get Familiar With 29 People in Calvin Klein’s Fall 2016 Campaign
From Frank Ocean and Kate Moss to Keith Ape, meet everyone from Calvin Klein’s latest campaign.
The Rise and Fall of Ian Connor
Made by the internet, stylist/creative director Ian Connor experienced a dramatic fallout with his close friends while the world watched.
The Kardashians Vs. The Cavs: Who Cried Harder
Both aired at the same time last night; players on both teams shed tears. We investigate, who did it better?
A Gut Reaction to the Grisly Crime Scene Photos Of Nicole Brown Simpson
Tonight's 'OJ: Made in America' was tough to watch.
Everything Rob Kardashian Needs to Get for Father’s Day
We want Rob Kardashian to have the best Father's Day.