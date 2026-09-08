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Rae Witte

Joined September 2015 | 42 posts
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In the Studio With Pharrell: How SoundCloud Artists Changed His Approach to Music

We spent time with Pharrell in the studio at Miami’s Hit Factory. He discussed his career and how hearing songs on SoundCloud helped shift his approach to music

Rae Witte2472 days ago
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What You Need to Know About STDs If You Ever Plan to Have Sex Again

Here is everything you need to know about the most common STDs in the country.

Rae Witte3268 days ago
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Athletes Can be Just as Shameless as Groupies

Groupies get a bad name, but professional athletes can act just as boorishly as the women who's reputations are permanently tarnished.

Rae Witte3319 days ago
Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The ‘KUWTK’ Robbery Episode Proves That Kim K Can Bounce Back From Anything

Even in a vulnerable moment, Kim Kardashian remains in control of her career.

Rae Witte3468 days ago
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A Survival Guide to Skipping Cuffing Season

How to get through cuffing season while focusing on yourself—and still getting laid.

Rae Witte3608 days ago
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What Happens When Kim Kardashian Doesn't Want to Be Kim Kardashian Anymore?

After being robbed and held at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian West has disappeared from social media, does she need to come back?

Rae Witte3620 days ago
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ASAP Rocky for MTV Might Be the Rare Celebrity Creative Director Role That Actually Works

Musicians and actors from Rihanna to Swizz Beatz enjoy creative director titles, but what does it take to actually succeed in the position?

Rae Witte3628 days ago
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An Open Letter to White NFL Players

The NFL is all about family and brotherhood, so why aren't white players standing with their teammates?

Rae Witte3629 days ago
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How to Defend Yourself If You're Attacked Like Gigi Hadid or Kim Kardashian

Vitalii Sediuk was labeled a "prankster" but assault is serious—here's how to fight off assailants.

Rae Witte3641 days ago
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The Evolution of Tinder

In honor of its fourth birthday, we take a look at how the dating app Tinder has grown up so fast.

Rae Witte3657 days ago
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Why Aaliyah's Undeniable Style Legacy Lives On, According to Five Boss Women

Fifteen years after her tragic death, Aaliyah still inspires with her signature tomboy twist on fashion.

Rae Witte3676 days ago
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Here's An Idea: Only Women Should Have Guns

Women may be buying more guns, but they're less likely to commit violence and more likely to be murdered by men.

Rae Witte3710 days ago
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Kim Kardashian Makes Me Want to Post Nude Selfies

With her Forbes cover, it’s officially time to let go of her 2003 sex tape.

Rae Witte3719 days ago
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Get Familiar With 29 People in Calvin Klein’s Fall 2016 Campaign

From Frank Ocean and Kate Moss to Keith Ape, meet everyone from Calvin Klein’s latest campaign.

Rae Witte3725 days ago
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The Rise and Fall of Ian Connor

Made by the internet, stylist/creative director Ian Connor experienced a dramatic fallout with his close friends while the world watched.

Rae Witte3735 days ago
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The Kardashians Vs. The Cavs: Who Cried Harder

Both aired at the same time last night; players on both teams shed tears. We investigate, who did it better?

Rae Witte3741 days ago
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A Gut Reaction to the Grisly Crime Scene Photos Of Nicole Brown Simpson

Tonight's 'OJ: Made in America' was tough to watch.

Rae Witte3744 days ago
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Everything Rob Kardashian Needs to Get for Father’s Day

We want Rob Kardashian to have the best Father's Day.

Rae Witte3745 days ago

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