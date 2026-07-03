Selfie Destruction

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Life

Drunk College Student Crashes Into Cop Car While Sending Topless Selfies to Boyfriend

A 20-year-old Texas A&M student was arrested after crashing into a police car while she was drunk and sending topless selfies to her boyfriend.

MacMcCannTX3549 days ago
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Pop Culture

Are Selfies More Dangerous Than Sharks?

The answer might not be obvious.

Debbie Encalada3955 days ago
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Pop Culture

Russia Launches Campaign to Combat Wave of Selfie Deaths

A selfie isn't worth dying over.

Debbie Encalada4027 days ago
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Pop Culture

Selfies Cause Fatal Plane Crash in Colorado

Selfies are dangerous.

Debbie Encalada4181 days ago
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Pop Culture

Tourist Falls to Her Death in Spain While Trying to Take a Selfie

A tourist attempting to take a selfie instead fell to her death at a bridge in Spain.

Doug Sibor4271 days ago

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