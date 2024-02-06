21 Savage and Taylor Swift Snap Selfies at 2024 Grammy Awards

21 Savage and Drake’s collaborative album, Her Loss, garnered four noms, including Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap song for “Rich Flex,” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Spin Bout U.” They both went home empty-handed.

Drake, who’s currently on tour with J. Cole, ripped the Grammys in a scathing message on his Instagram Stories just hours before the telecast.

“All you incredible artists, remember this show isn’t the facts, it’s just the opinion of a group of people who’s [sic] names are kept a secret 🤫😂 (literally you can Google it),” wrote Drake under the video. “Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip-hop, but this show doesn’t dictate shit in our world.”

Meanwhile, Swift won her 13th Grammy, her “lucky number,” and used the opportunity to announce her new album The Tortured Poets Department, set to be released on April 19.

Not long after Swift shared the news of her 11th studio full-length, fans of the singer theorized that the project might be titled after a 2022 Variety interview featuring Paul Mescal and Taylor's ex Joe Alwyn. During the conversation, the two men briefly mused about being in a WhatsApp group chat called “the Tortured Man Club.”

Swift closed out the evening winning the coveted Album of the Year for 2022's Midnights, making her the first artist to win the top honor four times.